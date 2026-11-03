Ethiopia Steps Up Preparations for Major African Health Conference

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has entered the final stages of preparations to host the fifth Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa from November 23 to 27, Health Minister Mekdes Daba said.

The conference will bring together African health leaders, policymakers, researchers, and international partners to advance the continent's health sovereignty, self-reliance, and regional cooperation.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Director-General Dr. Jean Kaseya, the minister said the conference will provide a platform for African countries to strengthen their health systems through local capacity, scientific innovation, African-led leadership, and regional cooperation.

Under the theme of strengthening Africa's health sovereignty, security, and continental autonomy, the conference seeks to advance the continent's transition from dependence on external support towards greater ownership of its health priorities and capacity to address public health challenges.

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Mekdes said Africa needs stronger domestic health systems, expanded local production of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, improved emergency response capacity, and greater regional collaboration to enhance its preparedness for public health threats.

She also highlighted digital health as an important area of transformation, saying the conference will provide Ethiopia an opportunity to share its progress under the 2030 digital health strategy and explore opportunities for continental cooperation in health innovation.

In this regard, the minister said hosting the continental gathering offers Ethiopia an opportunity to showcase its health-sector transformation, exchange experiences with other African countries, and contribute to collective efforts to address shared health challenges.

She also highlighted opportunities to strengthen health infrastructure, expand institutional partnerships, and explore joint enterprises and health tourism.

The discussions will further address practical approaches to reducing outbound medical referrals by strengthening domestic health-service capacity, alongside continental frameworks for professional competency assessments and regulatory alignment.

Mekdes acknowledged Africa CDC's contribution to advancing the continent's public health agenda and regional response to health emergencies, expressing appreciation for its partnership in organizing the conference.

Meanwhile, preparations are being undertaken in collaboration with Africa CDC and relevant national institutions, with transport, logistics, immigration, security, hospitality, and municipal authorities working to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

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More than 29,000 participants from over 114 countries had registered as of November 1, with approximately 30,000 expected to attend. More than 4,000 domestic participants had also registered, with additional registration opportunities to be opened locally.

The conference has also received more than 6,000 scientific abstracts, of which over 1,000 have been selected for presentation. More than 70 exhibitions from over five countries and over 177 side events are also planned.

The minister called on citizens and the hospitality sector to extend their traditional hospitality to international guests attending the gathering.