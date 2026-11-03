Ethiopia: Emirates Businesswomen Council Sees Growing Investment Opportunities in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Chairperson of the Emirates Businesswomen Council Aisha Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla has praised Ethiopia's growing business potential.

She highlighted expanding investment opportunities across multiple sectors and emphasized the strong prospects for deepened economic cooperation between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reflecting strong economic ties, bilateral trade totaled 5.6 billion USD from 2021 to 2025.

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Speaking exclusively to ENA, Al Mulla noted that the council is seeking fresh investment opportunities in Ethiopia to boost Emirati women's involvement in the country's expanding market.

She identified Ethiopia's abundant natural resources, favorable climate,and large labor force as key factors that make the country an attractive destination for investment.

The Ethiopian government's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, coupled with major infrastructure investments and reforms in transport, energy, logistics,and telecommunications, has further strengthened the country's business environment, she noted.

Reflecting on the growing economic partnership, Al Mulla said trade and investment relations between Ethiopia and the UAE are gaining momentum, supported by the increasing commitment of business communities in both countries to expand cooperation.

"Business collaboration between Ethiopia and the UAE is growing year by year, and it looks promising. We are looking forward to more collaboration," she said.

She added that Emirati business representatives visiting Ethiopia are increasingly interested in exploring new business prospects and identifying emerging investment opportunities.

"I think most of the people who came here from the UAE are looking for more chances, for more opportunities, for more new doors to approach. I think we are going in the right path and towards more success," she stated.

Highlighting the council's future priorities, Al Mulla said Emirati businesswomen are keen to strengthen partnerships with Ethiopian women entrepreneurs and explore investment opportunities in sectors with significant growth potential.

"We are also looking for more cooperation with Ethiopian women here as businesswomen, looking forward to finding many opportunities in agriculture, AI, merchandise, processed food or ready food, and many other things," she said.

She emphasized that expanding business-to-business partnerships and identifying untapped investment areas would help create new opportunities for women entrepreneurs while further strengthening economic ties between the two countries.