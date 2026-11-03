Tanzania: Dr Samia Tasks Cma to Adhere to Labour Laws in Settling Employer-Employee Disputes

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) to uphold the law and ensure fairness to both employers and employees without bias, hostility or manipulation in its decisions.

President Samia issued the directive today, November 2, 2026, during the swearing-in ceremony of appointed leaders at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, where she congratulated retired Judge Wilfred Sobera, the Commission's Chairperson, and the commissioners who took their oaths.

She said the Commission's decisions must be guided by the law and available evidence, noting that some rulings brought to her attention through appeals contain grounds that may warrant either acceptance or rejection.

She said this highlights the importance of diligence and professionalism in handling labour disputes.

President Samia further noted that increased investment and the entry of private companies into the country are contributing to a rise in labour disputes.

She therefore urged the Commission to safeguard the rights of both employers and employees in accordance with labour laws to ensure that such disputes are resolved fairly.