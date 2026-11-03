Ghana: NIA Begins Enforcement of Ghana Card Biometric Verification Rules, Warns Institutions of Fines

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the commencement of enforcement of the National Identity Register (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2523), warning institutions that fail to comply with the new requirements of possible fines of up to 2,000 penalty units.

The Authority says it will deploy a Biometric Verification Implementation Task Force to inspect institutions and ensure they comply with the regulations, following the expiration of a three-month grace period granted to businesses and public institutions.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, November 2, 2026, the NIA's Corporate Affairs representative, William Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, said the Authority had completed its public education and stakeholder engagement activities and was now moving into the enforcement and compliance monitoring phase.

He explained that the regulations require institutions that verify the identities of customers or applicants as part of their operations to use the NIA's approved biometric verification platform instead of relying solely on visual inspection of the Ghana Card.

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Under the new rules, institutions are prohibited from photocopying, scanning or keeping copies of the Ghana Card for identity verification purposes.

Mr Darlas stressed that simply collecting a customer's Ghana Card, looking at the photograph and comparing it with the person presenting it would no longer be accepted as a valid method of identity verification.

He, however, clarified that the Ghana Card remains the country's official national identity document and that citizens are not required to register for a new card or capture their biometrics again under the new regulations.

He said the new system is intended to reduce identity fraud, impersonation and other crimes by ensuring that the person presenting the Ghana Card is the actual owner.

According to him, the biometric verification process will rely on information already captured during Ghana Card registration, including fingerprints, iris details and facial features stored in the card's chip.

Mr Darlas warned institutions against using third-party companies or individuals to access the NIA's identity verification platform, insisting that the Authority does not work with intermediaries.

He said institutions seeking access to the National Identity Register must deal directly with the NIA and complete its official onboarding process.

The process requires institutions to prove that they are legally registered companies in Ghana, obtain certification from the Data Protection Commission and work with the NIA's technical team to establish the necessary connection to its platform.

He further cautioned institutions already connected to the platform against subletting their access to other businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

He disclosed that the Authority had received reports of some institutions providing their verification services to other businesses without the NIA's approval and warned that those involved would face legal action.

Mr Darlas said organisations that fail to comply with L.I. 2523 could face fines ranging from 500 to 2,000 penalty units, depending on the nature of the offence.

He explained that the NIA does not have the authority to impose the fines directly but would take offenders to court for the appropriate punishment.

He indicated that Institutions found guilty could also face additional administrative measures, including being barred from accessing the NIA's verification platform in the future.

The NIA representative further clarified that the new regulations do not prohibit all institutions from physically using the Ghana Card during transactions.

He explained that telecommunications companies can still use the match-on-card method, which requires customers to present their physical Ghana Cards so their fingerprints can be matched against the biometric information stored on the card's chip.

He said this process is permitted under the regulations and should not be confused with the prohibited practice of simply inspecting or photocopying the card.

Banks and other institutions connected to the NIA's platform through an Application Programming Interface (API), he added, can verify customers using their Ghana Card numbers.

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He reminded institutions that access to the NIA's platform comes with the responsibility to protect the personal information of customers in accordance with the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843).

He warned that institutions that fail to protect personal information could lose access to its verification platform and face other legal consequences.

Mr Darlas urged all affected institutions to review their existing identity verification arrangements, ensure they obtain verification services directly from the NIA and regularise any arrangements that do not comply with the new regulations.

He called on members of the public and businesses that are uncertain about how the regulations apply to their operations to contact the NIA for clarification.

The three-month grace period was announced in July 2026 by the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, to allow affected institutions and members of the public to prepare for the implementation of L.I. 2523.

By: Jacob Aggrey