Southern Africa: Archbishop Calls for an End to Taxi Violence in Cape Town

press release

Longstanding differences between Cape Town's major taxi organisations have once again broken out in violence in recent days.

Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded as CODETA seeks urgent talks »

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba was drawn into peace talks on Monday. The Ven Mkhuseli Lujabe, the Provincial Executive Officer, who attended a round of talks with the Archbishop, reports:

The Archbishop was part of the consultation between CATA and CODETA, the taxi associations in the Western Cape, who were at a negotiation meeting with the leadership of the Western Cape Government.

The aim was to reach peaceful resolutions and agreement to a ceasefire to stop the killing of innocent people.

The Archbishop led the opening devotions, as he appealed to the minibus taxi leaders to save lives, find courage and restore order and peace in our communities.

Please continue to keep in our prayers the minibus taxi industry, their families, and the families of those who have lost their lives during the taxi violence in the local communities.