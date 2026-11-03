Sudan Amends Anti-State Law to Target Online and Media Publishing

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Sudanese authorities to undo a new law making online and media publishing a state security crime. Under this updated law, journalists could face life in prison or the death penalty for simply doing their work. Furthermore, CPJ urges the government to ensure that cybercrime measures are not used to target and silence journalists.

On October 19, Sudan changed Article 51(a) of the 1991 Criminal Act, the law on "waging war against the state." Now, showing support for actions that threaten state security through online or media posts is strictly illegal.

"Amending this law to include online media puts Sudanese journalists in great danger," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Sudanese authorities must repeal this amendment, and stop using vague national security and cybercrime provisions to criminalize journalism."

On October 23, the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS) warned that the amendment could let authorities prosecute journalists over their work, and could encourage self-censorship at a time when journalists are reporting on Sudan's war and widespread abuses.

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The SJS also criticized a decision by Sudan's prime minister to establish a National Mechanism for Combating Cybercrime. The syndicate warned that broad powers to monitor media and social media could enable further surveillance, and prosecution of journalists.

Since the war started in April 2023, the Rapid Support Forces have killed at least 16 journalists and media workers, and detained at least six journalists. The Sudanese Armed Forces have also used Article 51 to prosecute many journalists, including journalist Abdelaziz Mahmoud Saleh Arja.

CPJ emailed the Sudanese Armed Forces for comment but received no response.