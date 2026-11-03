Uganda: Bobi Wine Mourns Comedian Kapere, Hails Him As a Patriot

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has paid tribute to comedian Yokana Mbuuse, alias Kapere Lufotose, describing him as a patriot, gifted entertainer and friend whose life touched many people.

Kapere died on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Royale Health Services Hospital in Buddo, Wakiso District, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

His body was later transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

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In a tribute shared on social media, Bobi Wine said he was among the many people who had the privilege of experiencing Kapere's friendship, describing him as a sincere and warm-hearted person whose character went beyond his physical appearance.

"His parents named Mbuuse Yokana, the world knew him as Kapere Lufotose and his friends called him Taata Twamp," Bobi Wine wrote.

He described the deceased as a beautiful soul whose presence touched many lives, saying his death had left a void among those who knew him.

Bobi Wine said Kapere refused to be defined by his appearance, choosing instead to let his character, sincerity and kindness speak for him.

"He was a man who refused to be defined by his appearance, he let his sincerity, character and heart speak for him. And what a beautiful heart he had! What an interesting character!" he said.

The NUP leader also praised Kapere for his family life and contribution to Uganda's entertainment industry, describing him as a loving husband and a gifted artist who understood the influence of his voice.

"A loving husband who made his wife proud, a gifted artist who understood the power of his voice and chose to use it for the good of his country," Bobi Wine said.

He further remembered the comedian as a patriot and gentleman whose humour could lift people's spirits even during difficult moments.

Kapere was widely recognised for his physical comedy and association with the Amarula Family comedy group, which helped establish his place among Uganda's popular entertainers.

Despite childhood adversity and hearing impairment, he built a career in comedy and became known for his distinctive performances and ability to entertain audiences.

Bobi Wine also expressed sympathy to Kapere's widow and children, praying that the memories they shared with him would give them strength during their time of grief.

"I pray that the beautiful memories you shared with him will become a source of strength whenever the pain of his absence becomes unbearable. You will not walk this difficult journey alone," he wrote.

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"Rest peacefully, my man. Your contribution will not be forgotten, and your spirit will live on in the lives you touched, including myself," Bobi Wine added.