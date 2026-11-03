Malawi: Energy Minister Mathanga Faces Calls to Resign As HRDC Plans Protests

Coalition sets November 17 demonstrations in Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu, accusing minister of breaking promise to fix shortages by October 20

Malawians are set to take to the streets next month after the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) announced nationwide demonstrations demanding that Energy Minister Jean Mathanga resign over the country's fuel shortages and power cuts.

The protests will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu.

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In a press statement co-signed by Vice Chairperson Madalitso Banda and National Coordinator Kelvin Chirwa, the coalition said motorists had been left queuing for hours, sometimes overnight, at filling stations in search of fuel.

Businesses, transport operators and households are also suffering from unreliable electricity supply, the statement said.

HRDC accuses the minister of failing to deliver on her promise that the fuel situation would normalise by October 20, 2026.

"The Minister previously assured the nation that the situation would normalize by the 20th October 2026. However, that assurance has not translated into meaningful improvement," the statement says.

The coalition said the minister had shown neither the leadership nor the urgency needed to fix the crisis.

"We therefore demand the immediate resignation of the Minister of Energy," it says.

HRDC also wants concrete measures to restore reliable fuel supplies and electricity across the country.

It insists the protests will be peaceful, lawful and unarmed, citing citizens' right to assemble under Section 38 of the Constitution.

The coalition has urged Malawians to turn out in large numbers and called on the Malawi Police Service to protect the right to peaceful assembly.

"Enough is enough. Malawians deserve reliable fuel, electricity and accountable leadership," the statement concludes.