Uganda: Gen Peter Elwelu Arrested in Soroti

Retired Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu has been arrested by security forces in Soroti City over alleged involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilise the Teso sub-region, the UPDF has said.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, UPDF Acting Spokesperson Col Chris Magezi said Elwelu had been on the run before his arrest.

"Renegade UPDF Officer Peter Elwelu has this evening been arrested by security forces in Soroti City. He has been on the run over involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilize Teso," Col Magezi said.

Magezi further claimed that security forces had recently recovered 15 guns, military fatigues and two pickup trucks allegedly linked to Elwelu.

"The security forces recently recovered 15 guns in his possession, military fatigues, and two pickup trucks," he said.

The army spokesperson said Elwelu would be charged and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"He will be charged and prosecuted in the courts of law accordingly," Col Magezi said.

Elwelu, who retired from active military service with the rank of Lieutenant General, previously served as Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and Commander of the UPDF Land Forces.

By press time, details surrounding the circumstances of his arrest and when he would be produced in court remained scanty.