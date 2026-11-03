Malawi: Dossi Loses Court Bid to Stop ICTAM Election As Vote Set for Tuesday

A High Court judge has cleared the way for the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) to hold its Council of Directors elections Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after lifting an injunction obtained by would-be president Moses Dossi Jnr.

Dossi had gone to court after the association's Electoral Committee barred him from standing for the presidency.

The committee ruled he was a Politically Exposed Person, which it said breached the ICTAM Electoral Code, and that he had not paid his 2025 membership subscription.

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Dossi appealed to the association's Ethics and Compliance Committee, which dismissed his appeal on October 20, 2026, and upheld the disqualification.

He then obtained an injunction from the High Court restraining the elections.

Justice Jack N'riva, according to reports, said the order had been obtained after material facts were suppressed.

The judge also noted that Dossi had not served the order on ICTAM, which only learned of it through media reports.

ICTAM General Manager Andrew Kamwendo said the association's constitution, adopted at its 2025 Annual General Meeting, came out of a review that began in 2024.

It introduced tougher eligibility rules, including a requirement that candidates for executive posts have been in good standing for the previous 24 months.

Kamwendo said the review took place while Dossi was the association's vice-president.

Two candidates were disqualified during the nomination process and given seven days to appeal.

Dossi and a candidate for Director of Youth and Student Engagement took their cases to the Ethics and Compliance Committee, which rejected both.

With the injunction lifted, ICTAM says the elections will go ahead as planned.