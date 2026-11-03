Kenya: Seven Hospitalised Candidates, Five Inmates Sit 2026 KCSE Exams

Nairobi — Seven hospitalised candidates and five learners in correctional facilities are among those sitting the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations following special arrangements by the Ministry of Education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the government had put in place measures to ensure candidates facing health-related and other challenges could participate in the national examinations.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, Ogamba said arrangements had been made to deliver and administer examination papers to the seven hospitalised candidates, while five candidates in correctional facilities had also been facilitated to sit their examinations.

The Ministry said it remained prepared to address emerging challenges throughout the examination period, assuring candidates and other stakeholders of continued support.

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The interventions also included the relocation of two examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, following insecurity caused by clan clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

Ogamba said the government was ready to take additional measures where necessary to safeguard the examination process and ensure all candidates were able to complete their papers.

The 2026 KCSE examinations began with compulsory, large-candidature papers on Monday, November 2, following two weeks of examinations in elective subjects.

A total of 1,048,355 candidates are sitting this year's examinations in 10,693 centres across the country.

Ogamba commended candidates, contracted examination professionals and members of the public for supporting the administration of the examinations.

He also urged Kenyans to report suspected examination fraud and malpractice through the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) toll-free numbers 0800721410 and 0800724900.

The Ministry said the reporting channels would help protect the integrity of the examinations and ensure learners receive results reflecting their actual performance.