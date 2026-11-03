Ethiopia: Govt Relocates Two KCSE Centres in Moyale Over Kenya-Ethiopia Border Clashes

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education has relocated two national examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, following insecurity triggered by clan clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the decision was among the measures taken by the government to safeguard candidates and ensure uninterrupted administration of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 2, Ogamba said the relocation was necessitated by security concerns in the border region, where clashes between rival clans had raised fears over the safety of candidates and examination personnel.

The Ministry has also made special arrangements to enable seven hospitalised candidates to sit their examinations, alongside five candidates held in correctional facilities.

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Ogamba said the government remained prepared to address emerging challenges throughout the examination period, assuring candidates, parents and other stakeholders of continued support.

He said contingency measures had been put in place to ensure all eligible candidates could undertake their examinations despite security, health or other logistical challenges.

The 2026 KCSE examinations have attracted 1,048,355 candidates sitting their papers in 10,693 examination centres across the country.

The examinations began with elective subjects before compulsory, large-candidature papers commenced on Monday, November 2.

Ogamba commended candidates, contracted examination professionals and the public for supporting the administration of the national examinations.

He also urged Kenyans to report suspected examination malpractice through the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) toll-free numbers 0800721410 and 0800724900.