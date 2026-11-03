Kenya: Nacada Seizes 700 Bhang Rolls in Machakos Drug Raid

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis during an intelligence-led operation in Mwala Sub-County, Machakos County.

The operation, conducted at approximately 3:01am on Tuesday, targeted a homestead in Mbiuni where officers arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of trafficking narcotic substances.

A search of the premises uncovered 85 brooms of dry plant material suspected to be bhang, alongside 700 small brownish rolls containing suspected narcotic substances.

The seized items comprised 300 small brownish rolls and an additional 400 similar rolls, which officers recovered alongside other materials believed to have been used in packaging the drugs.

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The team also recovered 16 nylon papers containing dry plant material, 73 white-top Rizla papers, 44 brown Rizla papers and a pair of blue-handled scissors.

The suspect was arrested, while all recovered exhibits were labelled and secured before he was escorted to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Police Station for further police processing.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa commended the officers involved, saying the operation demonstrated the importance of intelligence-sharing and collaboration among security agencies in tackling drug trafficking.

He said the Authority remained committed to dismantling drug distribution networks and preventing the circulation of illicit substances in communities across the country.

"This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative intelligence and the unwavering resolve of the multi-agency security team to rid our communities of harmful substances," Omerikwa said.

He warned that NACADA would continue working with communities and security agencies to pursue individuals involved in the drug trade.

"We are sending a clear message that there is no safe haven for drug peddlers in Kenya. NACADA will continue to work closely with the community to ensure that those who seek to profit from the destruction of our youth face the full force of the law," he added.

The case remains under investigation as NACADA officers pursue further inquiries into the suspected drug trafficking operation.