Malawi: Blantyre Derby Set for November 22 After Two-Week Break

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has confirmed a two-week break in the FDH Bank Premiership from 8 to 20 November to make way for international fixtures, including the Flames' back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said the break would be respected and that league action would resume over the weekend of 21 and 22 November.

The pause follows a four-week break after the first round.

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The Blantyre derby between FCB Nyasa Bullets and Mighty Wanderers is scheduled for 22 November. Bullets, who lead the 16-team table on 42 points from 19 games, are three points clear of Wanderers.

Bullets acting chief executive Albert Chigoga said the break would help the technical panel prepare for the derby and the second round.

"We do not have the luxury to relax. The break will give the coach and his backroom staff a chance to strategise as the chase for the title gathers momentum," he said.

Wanderers director of football David Kanyenda said the break offered valuable time for physical, tactical and psychological work.

He warned, however, that players away with the Flames could leave the squad incomplete.

"We respect the Flames' schedule, but the situation makes it challenging to prepare collectively," he said.

Creck Sporting Club and Mafco, who are in the bottom two places, also see the break as a chance to avoid relegation.

Creck coach Ernest "Wire" Mtawali said the time would help the team improve its finishing, while Mafco coach Ted Kalinda said the focus would be on attacking play.