Somalia: Indian Navy Rescues 20 Crew Members From Hijacked Fishing Vessel Off Somalia

Mogadishu — The Indian Navy has rescued all 20 crew members of a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel off the coast of Somalia following a 48-hour military operation involving naval forces and the Indian Air Force, India's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The operation, completed on November 2, involved locating and intercepting the vessel, identified as Azini, which had been seized by armed pirates off Somalia's northeastern coast last month.

The ministry said all 20 crew members were freed safely, with no casualties or injuries reported.

The fishing vessel had been hijacked on October 29, raising concerns that it could be used as a so-called mother ship to launch further attacks on commercial vessels travelling through the strategically important shipping routes in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

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In response, the Indian Navy deployed a warship supported by maritime surveillance aircraft to locate and intercept the vessel.

According to the Defence Ministry, the naval platforms maintained persistent surveillance, tracked the vessel's movements and used calibrated non-kinetic measures to restrict its movement and prevent it from escaping.

Indian Marine Commandos, known as MARCOS, were subsequently deployed in a precision airdrop operation from an Indian Air Force C-17 military transport aircraft.

The commandos boarded and secured the fishing vessel, overcoming the pirate threat and freeing all the hostages.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the navy and other personnel involved in the operation, describing it as a demonstration of the country's ability to respond to maritime security threats far from its shores.

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy's high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," Singh said in a statement posted on X.

He added that the operation demonstrated India's commitment to protecting seafarers, securing maritime trade routes and maintaining stability across the Indian Ocean.

The rescue took place more than 3,000 kilometres from Mumbai, highlighting the operational reach of India's naval forces.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over piracy off Somalia, where armed groups have stepped up hijackings of fishing vessels and commercial ships after years of relative calm.

Somali piracy reached its peak between 2008 and 2012, when armed groups seized numerous vessels and held crew members for ransom. International naval patrols and improved security measures subsequently helped reduce attacks.

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However, a resurgence in piracy since late 2023 has raised fresh concerns about the security of international shipping routes connecting the Indian Ocean, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

The Indian Navy said it remained committed to protecting maritime trade and ensuring safe passage for vessels operating across the Indian Ocean region.