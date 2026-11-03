Ethiopia: Oromia Says 73 Detained Over Arsi Killings As Residents Report Post-Attack Arrests

Addis Abeba — The Oromia Regional Government says 73 individuals have been taken into custody in connection with deadly attacks in Shirka Woreda, Southeast Oromia, describing the arrests as part of security operations against what it calls "Tsimdo" and other armed groups, amid earlier reports of mass detentions of residents following the killings.

Hailu Adugna, head of the Oromia Regional Government Communication Service, announced the arrests in a statement carried by state media outlets, saying security measures against the Oromo Liberation Front-Shane (a term the government uses to refer to the Oromo Liberation Army) and other groups the government considers destructive were producing results.

According to the statement, the arrests followed an attack on 24 October in Birbo Chole Kebele, Shirka Woreda, in which civilians were killed, public and government property was burned, and residents were displaced. The regional government said the 73 individuals had been placed under investigation following security operations intended to restore law and order.

Hailu accused the group of targeting civilians and attempting to disrupt the government's development and reform agenda. He said security had been restored in six kebeles where the group had previously operated, while authorities were providing food, medical and humanitarian assistance to displaced residents and working to facilitate their return home.

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The announcement comes amid growing concerns over the treatment of residents in the aftermath of the attacks.

On 28 October, Addis Standard reported that more than 50 people had reportedly been detained in Shirka Woreda after burying victims, attending funerals or helping transport and treat the wounded. Residents said some of those arrested had no involvement in the violence and questioned the grounds for their detention.

The attacks in Chole and Birbo kebeles reportedly killed at least 48 people and injured more than 31 others, according to residents who spoke to Addis Standard. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's Holy Synod subsequently reported that 60 Orthodox Christians had been killed in attacks on 20 and 24 October across two woredas in the zone.

Hailu had previously blamed "Tsimdo" for the killings and destruction of property, alleging that the group sought to divert the government's attention and escalate internal conflict.

Residents, however, described a parallel security crackdown. One resident told Addis Standard that young people who helped bury victims or assist gunshot victims had been detained, while another said people attending funerals and mourning relatives were among those arrested.

At the time of the earlier report, residents alleged that at least 50 people remained in custody at Gobesa Police Station, with searches and arrests continuing. Addis Standard could not independently verify the full number of detainees or the circumstances of each arrest.

Residents also reported fleeing their homes amid fears of further violence and alleged that authorities had been warned of a possible attack before 24 October but failed to prevent it. These claims could not be independently verified.

The regional government's latest announcement does not clarify whether the 73 individuals now in custody include those previously reported detained by residents, what specific evidence links them to the attacks, or whether any have been charged.

While authorities say the operations are aimed at restoring security and assisting displaced communities, the reported arrests raise questions about due process and the distinction between suspected perpetrators and civilians who assisted victims or attended funerals.

The circumstances surrounding the killings, the identities and affiliations of those responsible, and the full scope of the subsequent arrests remain to be independently established.

On 26 October, Addis Standard reported that attacks in Chole and Birbo kebeles on 24 and 25 October had killed at least 48 people and injured more than 31 others. Residents described house-to-house killings, looting, and attacks involving heavy weapons.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's Holy Synod subsequently said 60 Orthodox Christians had been killed in attacks on 20 and 24 October across two woredas in Arsi Zone. According to the Synod, 14 people were killed in Gora Silingo, Merti Woreda, on 20 October, while another 46 were killed in the Tereta, Chole, and Birbo areas of Shirka Woreda on 24 October.

The Synod called on government institutions to protect civilians, investigate the killings, and bring those responsible to justice. It also warned of escalating attacks, displacement, and property destruction affecting Orthodox Christian communities in Arsi and other parts of Ethiopia.

Part of a wider pattern of killing in Oromia's Arsi

The latest killings add up to years of attacks against civilians, particularly Orthodox Christian communities, in Arsi Zone of Oromia. Previous attacks have resulted in dozens of deaths, displacement and the destruction or looting of religious properties.

Between 30 May and 1 June 2026, armed attacks in remote farming communities around Teleta Gebriel in Aseko Woreda killed civilians, displaced hundreds of residents into surrounding forests and resulted in the burning of the historic Teleta Saint Gabriel Church and the looting of Kara Kuftena Medhane Alem Church, according to previous reporting by Addis Standard.

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On 15 June, Abayneh Tebeqe, a priest serving at Gado Saint Mary Church in Shirka Woreda, was kidnapped from his farm in Mitana Gado and subsequently killed, according to reports published at the time.

Earlier attacks have also targeted civilians in the area. On 13 August 2024, an attack in Tijo village, Aseko Woreda, left six civilians dead, including a local priest, and three others injured, according to previous Addis Standard reporting. In November and December 2023, separate attacks in Shirka and surrounding areas reportedly killed more than three dozen people, with Orthodox Christian families and worshippers among those targeted.

In July 2026, the Ethiopian Human Rights Council reported that at least 432 civilians and four local militia members had been killed in targeted attacks across East Arsi since 2021/2022. The rights group documented killings, kidnappings for ransom and forced displacement, with Orthodox Christian communities disproportionately affected, according to its report.

The repeated attacks have prompted condemnations from religious leaders and councils, including calls for independent investigations, accountability and measures to protect civilians. Responsibility for these killings has remained elusive, with government officials previously attributing some attacks to the armed group they refer to as "OLF/Shene".