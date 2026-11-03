Ethiopia: Authority Suspends Registration of Ethiopia's Oldest Independent Newspaper Indefinitely

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) has indefinitely suspended the registration certificate of Media and Communication Center PLC, publisher of the Amharic Reporter and English-language The Reporter newspapers, citing alleged repeated violations of the law and professional ethics.

The suspension, effective Monday, November 2, applies to the newspapers' print and broadcast operations, including their digital platforms, and will remain in force until the media organization fulfills what the Authority described as its legal and professional ethical obligations.

Founded in 1995 by general manager Amare Aregawi, The Reporter is Ethiopia's oldest privately owned independent newspaper. The publication operates under the motto "Free Press, Free Speech, Free Spirit" and has covered national politics, regional conflicts, economic developments and social issues for more than three decades.

In a statement issued on Monday, the EMA said its monitoring of content published and broadcast by the media house over the past year had identified what it described as "repeated violations of law and professional ethics."

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The Authority accused the publication of disseminating content that "directly contradicts Ethiopia's national interests," sensationalizing politically and economically sensitive issues, and presenting information from national forums and reports selectively, allegedly creating "suspicion and confusion among the public."

It also alleged that the outlet had disseminated distorted information affecting foreign investment, tourism and diplomacy, tarnished the country's image and national security, and published unbalanced reports based on unverified information.

The EMA further accused the publication of damaging the reputation of institutions through reporting allegedly driven by "self-interest and personal motives."

The Authority said the decision followed discussions with the media organization's owner and chief editors over the past year, as well as a final warning, but claimed that the outlet had failed to demonstrate improvements.

Consequently, "pursuant to Proclamation No. 1238/2021, it has been decided that the registration certificate of Media and Communication Center PLC...will be completely suspended from print and broadcasting indefinitely," the statement said.

The EMA said the suspension would remain in place until the outlet's legal and professional obligations were "fully met and implemented," adding that the decision must be strictly enforced.

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The statement did not provide specific examples of the articles or broadcasts underlying the allegations, nor did it detail the legal provisions the Authority considers to have been violated.

The suspension comes amid broader concerns over the EMA's use of its regulatory powers against independent media outlets.

In February 2026, the Authority revoked the registration of JAKENN Publishing PLC, publisher of Addis Standard, alleging violations of media ethics, laws and national interests. The publisher challenged the decision in court, where the case remains pending.

JAKENN has maintained that its registration was revoked without prior notice or an opportunity to respond to the allegations. The legal challenge is ongoing.

The Reporter's suspension takes effect as Ethiopia's independent media continue to operate amid legal, political and security pressures.