Ethiopia: Contested Land, Historical Grievances - Tracing Borana Pastoralists' Territorial Loss and Roots of Moyale Conflict

Addis Abeba — In his 2001 study, "Participation and Governance in the Development of Borana: Southern Ethiopia," researcher Johan Helland noted that, historically, Borana territory extended well beyond present-day Ethiopia into areas of what are now Kenya and Somalia, reaching as far as the Tana and Juba rivers. This history points out that Borana Oromoo have a broad geographical territory and the importance of land for pastoral communities.

In the past, pastoral mobility between extensive areas of wet and dry season grazing enabled Borana pastoralists to sustainably utilize and manage rangeland. Borana communities have also shared pastoral resources (pastures and water) with neighboring ethnic groups like Garri, Gabra, Digodi, etc. Access to grazing and water resources was negotiated through customary institutions, and those entering Borana territory for these resources were expected to seek permission from customary leaders. Historical accounts from Vittorio Bottego's 1896 expedition, as referenced by Marco Bassi, show that Somali caravans crossing into Borana territory were required to pay tolls, along with fees for watering animals at wells and grazing.

These arrangements did not mean that the relations were always peaceful. Historical accounts record the territorial expansion by Somalis. Due to the Somali war, the Borana were pushed from their territory. As Helland indicated, over the last 150 years the Borana have been pushed back from these lowlands, primarily by various Somali groups moving in from the east. The pushing of Borana pastoralists from their grazing areas and permanent wells was exacerbated when Somalis threatened to invade a large part of the dry season pasture in Borana and pushed Borana away from the permanent wells during the Ethiopia and Somalia war between 1977 and 1978. Due to this, half of the wet- and dry-season grazing and permanent deep wells of Borana were lost to the returnees of the Somalia war (Garris).

How expansionists pushed Borana pastoralists from their lands

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According to Bassi, the southward and westward movement of Somali clans in the mid-nineteenth century pushed Borana pastoralists. The Somali push became more effective in the final two decades of the nineteenth century, coinciding with the introduction of firearms into the region by the empire-building activities of the British and the Abyssinians. In these turbulent times, just before formal incorporation into the Ethiopian Empire, Liiban and Dirree were affected by the activities of a group of armed northerners, the Tigre, bringing insecurity and displacement.

The activities of armed groups in the north reportedly created conditions that enabled Digodi communities to establish themselves in parts of southeastern Liiban. The Garri expanded into Dirree. In 1932, the Mareexaan also moved into the Oddo area of southeastern Liiban and later toward Filtu, which was inhabited by Borana Oromo. The Italian occupation of Ethiopia intensified these tensions. Somali soldiers and interpreters were involved in the Italian military presence in Borana territory, while Borana and Gabra communities were portrayed as supporters of Ethiopian resistance. Following the expulsion of the Italians in 1943, Somali ex-askari, locally known as Jigheer, were reported to have carried out attacks against Borana and Gabra communities. Oral testimony collected during an inquiry in 2001 described killings, livestock looting, and displacement in Liiban, Moyale, Mega, Areero, and Dooloo. According to Bassi, it was during this time that Borana was permanently forced out of the Dooloo district.

The loss of grazing areas and permanent water wells has undermined Borana pastoral livelihoods and intensified territorial disputes."

These historical accounts demonstrate that, beyond Moyale, which lies at the heart of Borana territory, Filtu and Doolow Odo were also historically part of the Borana territorial landscape. The enduring connection between the Borana and Filtu remains evident in the continued practice of the Borana Gadaa system. Filtu is one of the ceremonial sites of the Borana Gadaa system, where each Abbaa Gadaa conducts a traditional cultural ceremony locally known as Korma Filtu.

The Ethiopia-Somalia war

The Ethiopia-Somalia war of 1977-78 has brought devastating effects on Borana pastoralists. One of these threats was, as Helland indicated, the invasion of large parts of the dry-season pastures in Borana and the pushing of the Borana away from the permanent wells. The resulting loss of access to seasonal grazing areas and deep wells disrupted the balance between wet-season and dry-season resources. In pastoral systems, this balance is central to herd mobility and rangeland management, and changes can have far-reaching ecological and livelihood effects.

After 1991: Returnees and administrative changes

The collapse of the Somali state in 1991 led to a large influx of refugees into Ethiopia, including people who had left during the 1977-78 war. Many were recognized as returnees and received assistance from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and non-governmental organizations. In 2020, Bassi reports that in some districts and kebeles, the number of returnees was said to have greatly exceeded the local population. Support for returnees and infrastructure development continued in some locations into the early 2000s.

According to Bassi (1997), from 1986 to 1987, large groups of refugees started to return to Borana province, assisted by UNHCR. Returnees were sent to several sites scattered throughout Borana province, including Nagellee Borana. The Garri were sent to new settlements in Eel Lei, Chamuq, Hudet, Chilanko, Moyale, Qadaduma, El Deer, Melka Mensa, Jarra, and Melka Marri. Settlement of the returnees with the favorable conditions created by the TPLF: these settlers gained control of Borana land, including permanent water wells like Eel Goof and Eel Lae.

In their research article, Boku Tache and Gufu Oba reveal that the political relationship between the Borana and the TPLF-led government was shaped in part by the government's perception that the Borana supported the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF). The OLF participated in the political process during 1991-92, then withdrew from district and regional elections and returned to underground activity. Bassi argues that this contributed to deteriorating relations between Borana communities and the government.

Administrative restructuring under the ethnic-federal system further affected territorial claims and political representation. In 1992, regional boundaries were reorganized under the Transitional Charter. In 1994, due to a decision to transfer some kebeles from Liiban District in Region 4 to Liiban Zone in Region 5, Liban District of Region 5 was established. The same period saw changes to the administration of parts of Moyale. In the Moyale district, though some of the kebeles were annexed to Region 5, almost all kebeles (more than 17), including the whole of Moyale town, remained under Region 4 (Borana). Bassi reports that the changes were followed by disputes over control, the formation of local militia, and armed clashes between Borana and Somali ethnic groups.

Implementation of new administrative structure

The new administrative structures established by the Somali Regional State were made on land settled by the Oromo people. The creation of the so-called Dawa Zone, which, according to them, includes Moyale, Hudet, Qadadum, and other important areas that were Borana territory, has deepened the issue. Moyale town, which is included in the new administrative structure, is the historical town of Oromo people. Galgalu Dimtu kebele, which was included under Moyale district in their new administrative structure, is governed under Moyale woredas of Oromia Regional State. Such illegal annexation of the territory of Oromia Region into Somali Regional State, which is against the principles of democracy and federalism, has deepened the issue.

Causes of fresh conflict in Moyale, other Woredas

The recent conflict in Moyale has escalated amid longstanding tensions over territorial boundaries, regional administrative authority, and the implementation of new administrative structures. According to reports by Addis Standard, the immediate escalation involved a dispute over the raising of the Somali Regional State flag and the establishment of a new administrative office in Moyale. These developments intensified existing disagreements over which regional administration should exercise authority in the contested areas.

The recent conflict reflects deeper disputes over territorial boundaries, administrative authority, and historical land claims."

One of the immediate incidents that fueled the tensions was the killing of a 13-year-old girl, Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa, on 18 October 2026. Her death intensified public anger and contributed to the escalation of the situation. In addition, the raising of the flag of the Somali regional state and the proposed administrative office were key sources of tension.

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Local residents report the use of heavy weapons and the involvement of many armed groups, including local Somali militia, Somali Regional State special forces, TPLF forces, and terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab on the Somali Region's side. The involvement of some of these forces, e.g., TPLF forces and Somali Region special forces, is reportedly confirmed by ID cards and individuals captured in the battles.

On the Oromia side, several social media accounts of Somali Region supporters claim that there is also the use of heavy weapons and the involvement of local militia, Oromia special forces, and OLF. However, I have not found any verifiable sources for these claims.

On both sides, the conflict has resulted in the loss of life, property damage, and the displacement of civilians. It has created a huge humanitarian crisis.

Conclusion

Resolving the recent conflict in Moyale requires an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, independent investigations, and accountability for those responsible for the violence. Those who killed a 13-year-old girl must be held accountable in accordance with the law. The federal government should facilitate meaningful dialogue between Oromia and Somali regional administrations to address the underlying territorial and administrative disputes through constitutional mechanisms based on the history. Both regional governments should prevent further mobilization of armed groups, ensure the withdrawal of forces from civilian areas where necessary, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and support the safe return of displaced people. AS

Editor's Note: Galgalo Dika is an assistant professor of development studies at Borana University. He can be reached at galgalodiqa@gmail.com.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer's and do not necessarily reflect the editorial of Addis Standard.