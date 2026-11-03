Kenya: Sakaja Meets Oburu Moments After Decamping to ODM

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has met Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga moments after announcing his move to the party, signalling his entry into the opposition outfit's political fold.

Oburu hosted Sakaja at his home on Monday evening, where he formally welcomed the governor into ODM, describing his arrival as a significant boost to the party as it seeks to expand its membership and strengthen its political base.

In a statement shared on his X account on November 2, Oburu expressed delight at hosting Sakaja and officially receiving him into the party.

"It was a great pleasure hosting Governor Johnson Sakaja at my home this evening. I was truly delighted to officially welcome him into the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) family," Oburu said.

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Sakaja also pledged to work with the party leadership and members to strengthen ODM and advance its ideals, while expressing his commitment to building on the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The governor thanked Oburu for the reception, describing the meeting as a warm welcome into the party.

"Asanteni for the warm welcome. Karibu pamoja!" Sakaja said.

The meeting came hours after Sakaja officially ditched the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to join ODM in a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He was received at ODM headquarters, Chungwa House, in Nairobi, by senior party officials led by Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, National Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho.

Sakaja declared his loyalty to the Orange party, saying he was ready to contribute his experience, energy and conviction to strengthening the outfit.

He also attributed his decision to join ODM to the influence of Raila, whom he said had personally encouraged him to become a member of the party.

"Baba (Raila Odinga) is the one who told me to join ODM," Sakaja said.

The governor's defection comes after weeks of speculation about his political future, which intensified following his attendance at an ODM rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Saturday, October 31.

During the rally, Sakaja asked Nairobi residents to guide him on the political party he should join, with the crowd appearing to favour ODM.

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His entry into the party is also expected to reshape the contest for the ODM ticket in Nairobi ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sakaja has already declared his intention to seek a second term as governor, setting up a potentially competitive nomination battle with other politicians eyeing the seat, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Makadara MP George Aladwa.

He, however, maintained that he was not joining ODM to displace existing members or take over anyone's political position, insisting that he wanted to establish his own place in the party.

The governor also reaffirmed his support for President William Ruto's re-election bid under the broad-based government arrangement, saying ODM and UDA had a common presidential candidate.