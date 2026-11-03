Kenya: Mining CS Joho Issues Fireworks Guidelines Ahead of Diwali Celebrations

Nairobi — Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has restricted fireworks displays during this year's Diwali celebrations to a four-hour window, warning organisers that they must obtain permits and adhere to safety regulations.

In new directives issued on Tuesday, November 3, Joho said fireworks would only be permitted between 7pm and 11pm during the three-day festivities scheduled for November 6 to 8.

The Cabinet Secretary also capped the size of fireworks shells at four inches in urban and built-up areas, unless organisers obtain an exemption from an Inspector of Explosives.

The measures are aimed at regulating fireworks displays during the Hindu community's Diwali and New Year celebrations while minimising disruption to the public.

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In a notice, Joho directed organisers to secure authorisation from the State Department for Mining before staging any fireworks displays. Applications can be made through the department's offices at Madini House or the respective County Mining Offices.

He said displays would be restricted to approved locations, including hotels, clubs, temples, sports grounds and school compounds, as well as other sites cleared by an Inspector of Explosives.

The CS further warned that handling aerial fireworks would be restricted to qualified and experienced individuals who are sober at the time of the displays.

"Only qualified, experienced and sober persons shall be allowed to fire aerial shells and other aerial display fireworks," he said.

Fireworks dealers were also reminded that aerial display products, including shells, rockets, Roman candles and cakes, must only be sold to buyers with valid permits signed by an Inspector of Explosives.

Joho prohibited the sale of fireworks to children under the age of 13, reinforcing the government's safety requirements ahead of the celebrations.

He urged the Hindu community and other participants to ensure the festivities are conducted responsibly and without causing inconvenience to members of the public.

The Cabinet Secretary also extended his wishes to the community, wishing them a happy Diwali and a prosperous Hindu New Year.

Diwali, popularly referred to as the Festival of Lights, is an important Hindu celebration associated with the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The festivities traditionally span five days and are marked by prayers, the lighting of lamps, family gatherings and fireworks.

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The celebrations also come against the backdrop of efforts by the Hindu community to have Diwali recognised as a national public holiday in Kenya.

In October 2024, President William Ruto pledged to take up the community's request, saying the proposal would have to go through established government procedures, including Parliament.

Ruto said he had heard the community's appeal and would initiate the process of considering the proposal.

"I have heard your request on the issue of us having Diwali as a national holiday. I will undertake to subject it to the process of government. The Speaker is here, and if it has to happen, it has to go all the way to Parliament," he said.

The President added that a decision would be made before the following Diwali celebrations.