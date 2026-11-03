Ethiopia: WHO Chief Warns Continued Violence in Amhara, Tigray Pushing Ethiopia's Fragile Health System Toward Collapse

Addis Abeba — World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (PhD) has warned that attacks on civilians in Ethiopia's Amhara and Tigray regions are further straining an already fragile health system, following recent drone strikes that reportedly killed civilians, including children, at a displacement camp and in a town in northern Ethiopia.

In a social media post, Tedros described reports of civilian casualties in the two regions as "deeply disturbing," highlighting the killing of children, including a newborn, in an attack on the Jaari 2 displacement camp in Amhara, and several people reportedly killed while gathering food in Rama town, Tigray.

He warned that continued violence was pushing Ethiopia's already fragile health system closer to collapse, citing shortages of health workers, medicines and medical equipment, severely limited ambulance services and insecurity obstructing the delivery of life-saving supplies to affected areas.

"While these are the latest incidents, drone attacks and civilian casualties have tragically become frequent across Ethiopia," he said.

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According to Tedros, WHO and United Nations partners are working to deliver additional medical supplies to affected regions. However, he cautioned that continued fighting could further deprive people of essential healthcare, including emergency services, maternal and child health services and treatment for diseases.

"Civilians must be protected. Health workers and humanitarian supplies must be allowed to reach those in need," he said, adding that "the most courageous choose peace. The best medicine is peace."

The remarks follow two deadly drone attacks reported by Addis Standard in northern Ethiopia within two days.

On 29 October, at least 16 civilians were killed and 22 others injured when a drone struck the Hayiq Jari 2 Turk internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Amhara. Among those killed were women, children and elderly people, including an eight-year-old girl, three pregnant women and students, according to camp residents who spoke to Addis Standard.

Witnesses said the camp was struck at least five times while displaced people were inside their shelters. More than 20 household shelters reportedly caught fire, leaving families without shelter and belongings.

A day later, on 30 October, at least 12 civilians were killed when a drone struck people gathering to collect sorghum scattered from a grain truck hit by an earlier drone strike in Rama town, Central Tigray, according to local sources who spoke to Addis Standard.

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A separate witness who spoke to AFP reported 13 deaths, while a medical source at a nearby hospital confirmed 11 fatalities and said two additional deaths had been reported.

The attacks add to a growing number of civilian casualties from drone strikes reported across Tigray, Amhara and Oromia amid ongoing military operations against armed groups.