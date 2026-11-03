Kenya: Woman Killed By Suspected Stray Bullet in Moyale Amid Ethiopia Conflict

3 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A 65-year-old woman has been killed in Moyale after she was struck on the head by an object believed to be a stray bullet amid ongoing clashes between two regions in neighbouring Ethiopia.

Police said Amina Guchi was at the Marsabit County offices in Moyale, near the Moyale Law Courts, when the incident occurred on Monday.

According to a police report, Guchi had gone to the county offices and was speaking to a soldier on duty when she was struck from behind by an object believed to have been a stray bullet originating from the conflict across the border.

She collapsed and lost consciousness, prompting an emergency transfer to Moyale Sub-County Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before her body was released to the family for burial arrangements.

The incident comes amid ongoing conflict between two regions in Ethiopia, with police linking the suspected stray bullet to the cross-border hostilities.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not provided in the police report.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.