Kenya: Woman Killed By Suspected Stray Bullet in Moyale Amid Ethiopia Conflict

Nairobi — A 65-year-old woman has been killed in Moyale after she was struck on the head by an object believed to be a stray bullet amid ongoing clashes between two regions in neighbouring Ethiopia.

Police said Amina Guchi was at the Marsabit County offices in Moyale, near the Moyale Law Courts, when the incident occurred on Monday.

According to a police report, Guchi had gone to the county offices and was speaking to a soldier on duty when she was struck from behind by an object believed to have been a stray bullet originating from the conflict across the border.

She collapsed and lost consciousness, prompting an emergency transfer to Moyale Sub-County Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before her body was released to the family for burial arrangements.

The incident comes amid ongoing conflict between two regions in Ethiopia, with police linking the suspected stray bullet to the cross-border hostilities.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not provided in the police report.