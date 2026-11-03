Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Former Ag Paul Kihara, Hails His Contribution to Judiciary

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned former Attorney General and retired Court of Appeal President Paul Kariuki Kihara, describing him as an accomplished jurist whose public service strengthened Kenya's legal and judicial institutions.

In a condolence message, Ruto said he had learnt with deep sadness of Kihara's death, extending sympathies to his family, friends and former colleagues.

The President said Kihara made an invaluable contribution to the development of Kenya's legal sector through his distinguished service in the Judiciary and Government.

Ruto particularly recognised Kihara's role as the founding Director of the Judiciary Training Institute, where he helped shape the professional development of judicial officers.

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Kihara also served as President of the Court of Appeal and later as Attorney General, positions in which he contributed to the administration of justice and the country's legal institutions.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Ruto said.

He added that the country stood with the bereaved family in mourning what he described as a great loss to the nation.

The President prayed that God would grant Kihara's family strength, comfort and peace during the difficult period.

Ruto's tribute comes as the Judiciary also mourns the former Attorney General, with Chief Justice Martha Koome highlighting his contribution to judicial reforms, institutional development and professional training within the legal sector.