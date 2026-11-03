Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Former Ag Paul Kihara, Hails His Contribution to Judiciary

3 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned former Attorney General and retired Court of Appeal President Paul Kariuki Kihara, describing him as an accomplished jurist whose public service strengthened Kenya's legal and judicial institutions.

In a condolence message, Ruto said he had learnt with deep sadness of Kihara's death, extending sympathies to his family, friends and former colleagues.

The President said Kihara made an invaluable contribution to the development of Kenya's legal sector through his distinguished service in the Judiciary and Government.

Ruto particularly recognised Kihara's role as the founding Director of the Judiciary Training Institute, where he helped shape the professional development of judicial officers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kihara also served as President of the Court of Appeal and later as Attorney General, positions in which he contributed to the administration of justice and the country's legal institutions.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Ruto said.

He added that the country stood with the bereaved family in mourning what he described as a great loss to the nation.

The President prayed that God would grant Kihara's family strength, comfort and peace during the difficult period.

Ruto's tribute comes as the Judiciary also mourns the former Attorney General, with Chief Justice Martha Koome highlighting his contribution to judicial reforms, institutional development and professional training within the legal sector.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.