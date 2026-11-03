Uganda: Mityana Health Workers Warn Pregnant Women Against Delaying Medical Care

Health workers in Mityana District have raised concern over delayed medical care among residents, particularly pregnant women in rural and hard-to-reach communities, warning that the practice increases the risk of complications and preventable deaths.

They say many patients only seek medical attention after their conditions have deteriorated, yet early intervention could help identify illnesses, provide timely treatment and prevent complications.

Dr Juma Muluya of Reproductive Health Uganda in Mityana said delayed health-seeking behaviour remained a major concern, particularly among pregnant women who may develop complications requiring immediate medical attention.

He noted that some residents ignored early warning signs and only sought treatment after their conditions had worsened, making medical intervention more difficult.

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"Many health complications can be managed if patients seek medical attention early. Unfortunately, some people wait until their conditions become serious before visiting health facilities," Dr Muluya said.

He urged expectant mothers not to wait until they experience severe pain or other complications before seeking professional medical assistance, emphasising the importance of attending antenatal care appointments and following medical advice.

"Early attendance at health facilities gives health workers an opportunity to assess patients, identify potential risks and provide the necessary treatment before complications develop," he added.

Dr Muluya encouraged residents, especially expectant mothers, to make timely use of available health services rather than waiting for illnesses to become emergencies.

He also urged people to seek professional medical advice whenever unusual symptoms arise, saying early diagnosis and treatment were essential in preventing avoidable complications.

Health workers say raising awareness about the importance of seeking medical care early is critical to protecting mothers and other vulnerable members of the community.