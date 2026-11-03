Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Condemns Arrest of Trans Nzoia Deputy Speaker Obed Mwale

Nairobi — The Linda Mwananchi movement has condemned the arrest of Trans Nzoia County Assembly Deputy Speaker Obed Mwale, accusing the government of using police officers to intimidate leaders opposed to President William Ruto's administration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the movement demanded Mwale's immediate release, describing his arrest as politically motivated and part of what it termed a growing campaign of harassment against its leaders and supporters in Trans Nzoia County.

Mwale, who is also the Matisi Ward MCA and a prospective Linda Mwananchi candidate for the Trans Nzoia Senate seat in the 2027 General Election, was arrested in Kitale and transferred to Kapenguria Police Station in neighbouring West Pokot County.

The movement's Head of Communication, Pauline Njoroge, said armed police officers picked up Mwale before taking him to the police station, where he remained in custody.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Police are reportedly investigating allegations that he financed criminal activities, mobilised gangs and organised groups accused of disrupting political activities in the region.

However, Linda Mwananchi dismissed the accusations, claiming they were intended to silence Mwale, whom it described as a popular political figure challenging incumbent Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of Hon. Obed Mwale and demand justice and his immediate release," Njoroge said.

The arrest comes amid escalating political tensions in Trans Nzoia, where Governor George Natembeya has been involved in a public political dispute with the national government.

Mwale's arrest is also linked to allegations of a plot to obstruct President William Ruto's motorcade during his visit to Kitale on October 16.

Governor Natembeya confirmed the arrest, saying Mwale was being held at Kapenguria Police Station ahead of his expected court appearance on Tuesday morning.

"Obed Mwale has been locked up in a cell, waiting for arraignment in court tomorrow at 9am. Some of the charges are obstructing Ruto's motorcade while in Kitale," Natembeya said.

The governor further claimed that Mwale was accused of sponsoring groups allegedly involved in disrupting Kenya Kwanza political rallies in the county.

His arrest attracted supporters and members of his legal team to Kapenguria Police Station, with volunteer lawyers associated with Linda Mwananchi expected to represent him.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The incident is the latest in a series of arrests and reported police actions involving individuals associated with Natembeya's administration.

On October 22, Amos Boaz Masika, a staff member in the governor's office who works as his official photographer was arrested.

Masika was picked up by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers in Kitale over unspecified criminal activities and detained at Kitale Police Station.

David Musundi, another member of the governor's communications team,had gone into hiding after claiming that detectives were looking for him.

The political friction has also played out publicly over development projects in Trans Nzoia, including the KSh821 million Masinde Muliro Market project, whose ownership and implementation have been subjects of disagreement between Natembeya and the national government.

In its statement, Linda Mwananchi accused authorities of targeting its members and those working closely with Natembeya, warning that the arrests would not derail its political activities.

"Despite this harassment, we will soldier on, more determined than ever to remove Ruto from office, reclaim our rights and freedoms, and restore the rule of law and constitutional order in our country," Njoroge said.

The movement's condemnation comes as political groups begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Trans Nzoia emerging as one of the areas witnessing heightened political competition.