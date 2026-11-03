Kenya: Gachagua Holds Talks With Ngilu At Wamunyoro Over Possible 2027 Coalition

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has held talks with former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County as opposition leaders intensify consultations on a possible political coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting between the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader and the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) leader is expected to fuel fresh speculation over the formation of a broader opposition alliance seeking to challenge President William Ruto in the August 2027 polls.

The engagement comes amid a series of political consultations Gachagua has been holding with opposition leaders as he seeks to consolidate different political formations into a united front.

The talks also come against the backdrop of Gachagua's recent engagements with Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Linda Mwananchi Movement party leader Edwin Sifuna and DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

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On October 20, Gachagua hosted Sifuna and a delegation of leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement at Wamunyoro, where the two sides agreed to pursue cooperation and work towards a joint presidential candidate.

The discussions were followed by a meeting with Kalonzo on October 26, during which the two leaders committed to bringing their political bases together under one political banner and reaching out to other like-minded parties.

Ngilu's engagement with Gachagua could add another dimension to the negotiations, particularly as opposition parties explore how to accommodate different political interests and regional support bases in a possible coalition.

The former Kitui governor has remained active in opposition consultations despite maintaining a relatively low public profile since leaving office in 2022.

She remains the leader of NARC, which is among the parties that have been part of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

In August, Ngilu attended an Azimio leadership meeting chaired by Kalonzo as the coalition embarked on restructuring efforts ahead of the next General Election.

The Wamunyoro meeting also comes at a delicate moment for the opposition, which is grappling with disagreements over the structure of a possible coalition and the process of identifying a presidential candidate.

On Monday, November 2, reports emerged of Gachagua's proposal for a three-bloc political arrangement bringing together DCP, Linda Mwananchi and Wiper, with the aim of consolidating support from Mt Kenya, Western and Ukambani regions.

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However, the proposal has exposed differences among opposition leaders, with Jubilee presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i warning against reducing coalition negotiations to regional voting blocs.

Matiang'i argued that the opposition should prioritise competence, ideas and national consensus rather than ethnic arithmetic.

Former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has also criticised what he termed political bullying, insisting that building a winning coalition requires mutual respect and compromise.

The opposition is yet to agree on a joint presidential candidate, the coalition's formal structure and a power-sharing formula ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

Ngilu's latest engagement with Gachagua could therefore be part of wider consultations aimed at expanding the opposition's political partnerships as leaders position themselves for the contest against President Ruto.