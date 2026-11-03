Malawi: Judge Finds Case to Answer for Amos Katengeza in Sister's Murde

A High Court judge in Lilongwe has ruled that Amos Katengeza has a case to answer over the murder of his sister, Agnes Katengeza, while clearing his co-accused, Egnat Katengeza, of the same charge.

Judge Bruno Kalemba said the State had presented enough evidence against Amos to require him to enter his defence.

He said the evidence against Egnat was "merely suspicion" and could not support a conviction, and acquitted her.

The judge adjourned the case for 14 days, after which Amos is expected to tell the court how he intends to conduct his defence.

Agnes, a Reserve Bank of Malawi employee, was found dead in the boot of her vehicle behind Gateway Mall in Lilongwe in September 2023.

The siblings were jointly charged with her murder.

The prosecution is led by Director of Criminal Litigation Dzikondianthu Malunda of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.