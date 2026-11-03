Malawi: CTS Adds Two Lilongwe Branches As Courier Network Reaches 36

3 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden,

CTS Courier Services has opened two new branches in Lilongwe, bringing its network to 36 branches across three cities. The new outlets are in Area 25 Dzeza and along Bypass Road.

The branches were opened at a ceremony on Sunday, attended by Lilongwe City Mayor Peter Alex Banda.

CTS Head of Communications, Public Relations and Events Mike Kalumbi said the expansion is part of the company's CTS Pakwanu Pompo initiative, which aims to bring courier services closer to people's homes, communities and workplaces.

Kalumbi said rising customer demand for convenient access to CTS services had driven the decision.

He said the branches would cut travel distances and transport costs and make sending and receiving parcels easier.

He also said the expansion would contribute to economic development through job creation, with a focus on young people.

Mayor Banda praised CTS for investing in the city, saying the branches reflected a growing business environment in Lilongwe.

He said better access to courier services would support business growth, trade and youth employment.

CTS plans to expand to 40 branches by December this year.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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