Malawi: Nigerian Preacher Wiseman Lands in Malawi Ahead of Bingu Stadium Crusade

A renowned Nigerian Evangelist, Wiseman Daniel has arrived in Malawi with hope for Malawians that all is well through the "Greener Pastures Crusade" scheduled for 6th to 7th November, 2026 at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe.

Speaking during a press conference, Wiseman Daniel described Malawi as one of the religious and richest nations in Africa.

"Malawi is a nation owned by God. A country that has peace despite some challenges," he said.

Wiseman Daniel disclosed that the theme: Malawi for Greener Pastures came as a revelation from God to him to come and join forces with other men of God who are already on the ground.

"It is time for Malawi to experience greener pastures," he added

Other activities to be carried out during his visit include the Pastors conference, Youth conference and a charity work where he will visit orphans and widows on 13th November, 2026.

Wiseman Daniel is the founder of Nigeria-based Everlasting Light of Hope Ministry (ELOHIM) and one of the faithful followers of late Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria.