Malawi: Old Mutual Finance Honoured At Malawi Microfinance Network Awards

3 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazila Tembo

Old Mutual Finance (OMFIN) Limited has won a product innovation award for its Golden Reserve Solution at the 4th Malawi Microfinance Network (MAMN) Annual Lake Conference Excellence Awards, held at Mogfords Lake Resort.

The Golden Reserve product is designed to help pensioners unlock value from their retirement income while protecting their financial future, OMFIN said.

The company's General Manager, Kisa Mwelefu Kalolokesya, said being recognised for a breakthrough product as a new company was "truly heart-warming."

"Our goal is to ensure that no one is excluded when it comes to accessing financial services," Kalolokesya said.

OMFIN is a non-deposit-taking microfinance institution and a member of the Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited Group.

It began operations in 2025 and was officially launched in August 2026.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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