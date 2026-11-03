Liberia: Lcri Concludes Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Parade Following U.S.$10k Medical Donation to JFK

Almost everyone wore pink, with white or pink face caps, leggings, pants, or something light to keep them cooler from the sun for the walk that was already underway. Participants, many of whom have participated in this annual walk, gathered at the YMCA on Broad Street, some with their children, ready to begin their long walk to Invincible Park in solidarity with survivors of breast cancer and those who died from the disease.

Members of the Armed Forces of Liberia and the Liberia National Police marched along with the marching band, singing songs, as participants held their water bottles, drinking up full with water to keep them cool for the walk.

Organized by the Liberia Cancer Resource Initiative (LCRI), a non-governmental organization focused on cancer education, advocacy, and patient support, the annual walk included T-shirts, caps, notebooks, cosmetic items, socks, and wristbands to support patients. The ten thousand drugs donated to the John F. Kenddy Medical Center were part of the money raised. Additionally, philanthropists and institutions make donations to support the walk and patients.

Dr. Maima Debra Kiatamba, pharmacist at the JFK Oncology Unit, thanked LCRI for the gesture. Noting that it is "timely and will help to lessen the cost on patients who cannot afford it.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The cost of chemotherapeutic agents in this country is very high, and the type of patients that we are dealing with are patients who cannot afford," he said.

Winifred, a staff member of LCRI who donated the drug, said the donation is intended to subsidize the price of medication for patient care. "Normally, we will give the forms out to patients to do their own medical treatment, but this time around we decided to do it with JFK since they have now established their own unit here to do medical supplies to ease the tension with the supplies to breast cancer patients."

Prominent Liberian leaders, including one of Liberia's 2011 Nobel winners, Madam Leymah Gbowee, Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe, a lawyer and former presidential candidate, Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, Youth and Sport Minister, and Her Honor Judge Eva Mappy Morgan, Chief Judge of the Commercial Court of the Temple of Justice.

For Cllr. Gongloe, the disease paints a vivid picture of the country's poor governance and corruption problems. "Corruption starts with C. Cancer starts with C," he said. "We have to sweep the two Cs from Liberia. When we sweep corruption, we sweep cancer successfully."

Survivors join the parade to share their stories and journey to treatment. Florence B. Tugbeh, who described the toll of treatment and her recovery. "Anyone who says cancer cannot be healed is lying," she said. "When you looked at my palm, it used to be black like fire coals. But see me now. I got a body, I got hair. I never had hair, but now I can shake my head." She thanked supporters in Liberia and abroad, including the president and his wife, and asked for help for Dr. Supuwood to continue her studies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For LCRI Executive Director Christine E. Brooks-Jarrett, the walk was "a demonstration of solidarity and collective action." The campaign exists to educate the public, "break the stigma surrounding cancer, and encourage women to prioritize their health and get screened," she said. But a month is not enough: "Cancer awareness must be a year-round effort."

Planning time was short this year, she said, yet turnout was encouraging. Participants praised the organization and the souvenirs and welcomed the extra activities after the walk. "The games and dry rice added spice to the fun," she said, referring to a Liberian rice dish served at the event.