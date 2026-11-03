Somalia and Kenya Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somalia's Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hamza Aden Hadow, has met Kenya's ambassador to Somalia, Kubai Iringo, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

The meeting focused on advancing bilateral relations and reinforcing the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Somalia and Kenya, which the two sides view as an important mechanism for identifying and advancing their shared priorities and interests.

Both officials discussed the role of the joint commission in providing a framework for closer engagement and translating agreements between the two governments into practical outcomes.

Somalia and Kenya, which share a border and are both members of the East African Community (EAC), have been working to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The meeting reflects continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries as they seek to strengthen relations and promote cooperation for the benefit of their respective populations.

No further details were provided on specific agreements reached or the timing of the next meeting of the joint commission.