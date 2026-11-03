Kenya: Teenage Pregnancy Declines to 11.9 Percent in Kenya, New Knbs Survey Shows

3 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Teenage pregnancy in Kenya has declined, with the proportion of girls aged 15 to 19 who have ever been pregnant falling to 11.9 per cent from 14.8 per cent recorded in 2022, according to a new national survey.

The findings from the 2025/2026 Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey (KMDHS) point to an improvement in adolescent reproductive health, although significant differences persist across counties.

The survey also shows that the adolescent birth rate has dropped from 73 to 63 births per 1,000 girls aged 15 to 19, indicating a decline in childbirths among teenage girls.

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KNBS official Rosemary Bowen said the survey had identified Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot, Narok and Kajiado among the counties with the highest teenage pregnancy levels.

Bowen said the findings would provide the national and county governments with updated data to identify areas requiring greater investment in adolescent health and reproductive services.

"The findings provide updated data for the government and county administrations to identify areas requiring greater investment in adolescent health and reproductive services," she said.

World Health Organization representative in Kenya Neema Kimambo said the survey should help improve services for women, children and adolescents, particularly those at risk of being left behind.

Kimambo cautioned that national averages could mask disparities among communities, urging policymakers to use the findings to identify populations still facing barriers to essential services.

"National averages conceal important differences," she said.

The survey was conducted across all 47 counties, providing updated indicators to guide national and county development planning.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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