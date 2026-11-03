Rwanda: Inganzo Ngari's Two Decades of Keeping Rwanda's Cultural Heritage Alive

Inganzo Ngari Cultural Troupe is set to celebrate 20 years of promoting Rwandan culture with a concert dubbed Umurage w'Intore, scheduled for November 21 at BK Arena.

Founded in Kigali in 2006, Inganzo Ngari began with about 20 young people who were students at various universities.

At the time, traditional dance was largely perceived as an activity for older generations, making it uncommon to see young people, particularly university students, embracing the art.

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According to Serge Nahimana, one of the people behind the troupe's formation, a few young people had knowledge of traditional dance, but they were scattered and lacked organisation. They would only come together when one of them secured a paid performance, after which they would go their separate ways.

Nahimana and a few friends eventually came up with the idea of bringing these individuals together to establish a strong, organised troupe. They shared the idea with other young people who had experience in traditional dance, many of whom embraced it, leading to the formation of Inganzo Ngari.

The main objective was to promote Rwandan culture while encouraging young people to embrace and preserve their heritage. The founders also wanted to challenge the perception that traditional dance was meant exclusively for older generations.

However, the journey was not easy in the beginning, as some people questioned why educated young people would choose to engage in traditional dance.

"People with degrees can dance traditionally?" some would ask, while others predicted that the troupe would not last long.

"Those words that were meant to weaken us only made us stronger," Nahimana said.

He explained that the troupe started with a small group of talented members who gradually won people's admiration through their performances. Those who had initially doubted the group began appreciating its work, and, over time, the troupe started receiving invitations to perform at weddings and other major events.

Today, Inganzo Ngari has more than 100 active members. It also has a group known as Inganzo Nkuru, comprising former members who are no longer actively involved in dancing but continue to contribute to the troupe.

One of the major milestones in its 20-year journey was winning an international competition in Spain in 2008, where it was recognised as the world's best dance troupe.

Nahimana said the past two decades have been fruitful, particularly in terms of the positive impact the troupe has had on its members' lives.

"We are happy about how the troupe has changed the lives of its members. Many of us joined when we were still young, but today we are men and women with children and families. Some completed university studies using money earned through the troupe," he said.

He added that some former members are now employed in various institutions, while others have managed to build houses in Kigali using income generated through their involvement in the troupe.

According to Nahimana, the troupe is also fulfilling one of its founding objectives, as an increasing number of young people are embracing traditional dance.

He noted that several cultural troupes are now dominated by young people who are eager to learn, practise and promote traditional dance.

The growing number of young people joining Inganzo Ngari, coupled with increasing attendance at its concerts, is another indication that the troupe's original mission is gaining momentum.

The concert

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Nahimana, who is now the troupe's director and head coach, promised an exceptional performance, noting that the quality of its productions has continued to improve over the years.

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"People normally see good things from us, but as we grow, what we deliver continues to get better," he said.

He explained that the concert will take audiences through Rwanda's history using traditional dance, promising an authentic presentation of the country's cultural heritage.

"Everyone who loves traditional culture should come and see it. We will deliver it in its pure and natural form. We will show the history of Rwanda through dance in its natural way," Nahimana said.

He called on the public to attend, saying the troupe has a lot to showcase and assuring audiences that they would leave satisfied.

Singer Ruti Joel will be the special guest performer, while other artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the concert range from Rwf10,000 to Rwf400,000.