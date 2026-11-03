Nigeria: Wike Pledges Completion of Abandoned Gwagwalada Mini-Stadium

Abuja — The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has assured residents of Gwagwalada Area Council that the FCT Administration will complete the long-abandoned Gwagwalada Mini-Stadium to provide sporting opportunities for youths and promote grassroots sports development.

Wike gave the assurance yesterday during an interactive town hall meeting with stakeholders of the Rainbow Coalition at the newly constructed Gwagwalada Civic Centre.

He said the completion of the facility would provide young people in the area with a platform to engage in sporting activities, develop their talents and potentially produce athletes capable of representing Nigeria at national and international competitions.

The minister described the youths' request for a functional sporting facility as modest but important, stressing that access to basic sports infrastructure could help discover future stars.

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"The youths have said here that they are not asking much. Where they can play sports morning, evening, weekend, play football. You never can tell, one day we will have somebody like Lionel Messi, we are talking about Mbappé. We may have him here. Give them the opportunity. You are not asking for money. You are not asking for too much," he said.

Wike subsequently assured the community that the administration would revisit the abandoned project and ensure its completion.

"Let me assure you, that project (Gwagwalada mini-stadium) that was abandoned, we will make sure we come back and complete it," the Minister stated.

The pledge is expected to address longstanding concerns among residents, particularly young people, over the absence of adequate sporting facilities for recreation, talent development and organised sporting competitions.

Wike stressed that providing opportunities for young people to participate in sports was important to national development, noting that talents capable of achieving global recognition could emerge from communities such as Gwagwalada if given the necessary support and facilities.

The town hall meeting also provided an opportunity for community stakeholders to present other pressing concerns to the FCT Administration.

Responding to environmental and public health concerns, Wike directed the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat to liaise with the Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, Kassim Mohammed, and ensure the immediate relocation of the local abattoir.

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He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure development in the area, particularly road construction projects, recalling that the road leading to Zuba, which was requested during his earlier visit, was expected to be completed in December.

The engagement formed part of the minister's ongoing consultations with stakeholders across the six Area Councils of the FCT.