Somalia: Somali Army Chief Visits Barawe to Assess Security and Troop Readiness

Baraawe, Somalia — Somalia's army chief and a delegation accompanying him have visited the coastal town of Barawe in the Lower Shabelle region to assess security conditions and the readiness of troops stationed in the area.

The military delegation was welcomed by senior officers of the Somali National Army (SNA), before the army chief held meetings with commanders and other military officials based in the town.

During the visit, the army chief addressed soldiers on the importance of fulfilling their national duties, maintaining a high state of readiness and safeguarding security in the area.

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He also received briefings from military commanders on the security situation in Barawe and surrounding areas, as well as ongoing military operations and activities carried out by government forces.

The visit is part of broader efforts by the Somali National Army command to evaluate the operational capabilities and preparedness of military units deployed across the country.

The military leadership said such inspections are aimed at strengthening security, improving troop readiness and enhancing the effectiveness of army units operating on the front lines.

Barawe, the administrative capital of South West State, is a strategically important coastal town in Lower Shabelle, a region that has experienced years of fighting between government forces and Al-Shabaab militants.

The visit comes as Somali security forces continue efforts to consolidate their presence and maintain security in areas affected by the insurgency.

The army command did not provide further details about the duration of the visit or announce any new military operations during the inspection.