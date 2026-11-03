Liberia: Who Authorized Double Water Charges?

Two government institutions are facing growing questions over their authority to impose separate annual charges on businesses operating privately drilled water wells, with commercial operators alleging that they are being billed twice for the same groundwater facilities.

The controversy involving the Liberia National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission (WASH Commission) and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has raised a fundamental regulatory question: Who authorized both institutions to collect separate fees from businesses using privately developed water sources, and where does the law clearly establish their respective powers?

For affected businesses, the financial implications are significant. Operators report that the combined annual regulatory and compliance expenses associated with a single commercial well can reach approximately US$9,425, placing additional pressure on businesses that invested their own resources to secure reliable water supplies.

In Paynesville, a restaurant owner borrowed US$8,000 from his sister in the United States three years ago to drill a private well after LWSC water pipes in his neighborhood reportedly remained dry for months. The investment allowed him to maintain his business operations. However, he now says two government institutions are demanding separate payments for the water his business independently sources.

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"This is not regulation. It is punishment for being self-reliant," said a restaurant owner in Sinkor, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal. "Government could not give us water. We found our own water. Now government wants to tax our sweat twice."

Documents obtained by this paper and interviews with more than a dozen operators indicate that the WASH Commission charges between US$1,875 and US$3,000 annually per commercial well. Operators say the charges represent a substantial increase from the US$200 to US$300 reportedly paid in 2022.

Separately, businesses claim LWSC demands between US$5,000 and US$6,000 annually per well for groundwater abstraction and commercial well licensing.

The Corporation reportedly relies on Sections 88.4(5)(c), 88.4(8), and 5(b) of its Amended Act to justify the charges. However, operators are questioning whether those provisions give LWSC the authority to impose separate regulatory fees on private groundwater facilities that are already subject to the WASH Commission's oversight.

The additional expenses reportedly include US$1,500 for an annual Environmental Protection Agency permit, US$125 for water-quality testing by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, and at least US$75 in municipal fees.

Together, these charges reportedly bring the annual cost of operating a commercial well to approximately US$9,425, although the exact amount varies depending on the fees imposed on individual operators.

At the heart of the dispute is the legal mandate of the WASH Commission, established under an Act ratified and printed into Handbills on August 23, 2018.

Section 9.1 of the Act identifies the Commission as the principal government institution responsible for water, sanitation, and hygiene regulation throughout Liberia. Businesses argue that this provision gives the Commission a central regulatory responsibility over the country's water sector, raising questions about the legal basis for another institution to impose separate licensing and abstraction charges on the same facilities.

LWSC, under Managing Director Mohammed Alie, reportedly invokes its amended legislation to justify its groundwater-related charges, particularly for facilities abstracting more than 5,000 gallons monthly or supplying food and beverage businesses.

The competing claims have prompted questions about whether the two institutions' mandates overlap and whether the fees being collected are supported by clearly defined statutory authority.

Legal practitioners are also examining the implications of LWSC's dual role as a public water utility and an institution reportedly imposing charges on private commercial water operators. A senior commercial lawyer in Monrovia argues that the arrangement raises concerns about a service provider exercising regulatory authority over private businesses operating in a market it also serves.

The dispute further brings into focus the legal principle of Lex Specialis Derogat Legi Generali, under which specific legislation generally takes precedence over general legislation when provisions conflict. However, determining whether the WASH Commission Act limits or supersedes any part of LWSC's statutory authority requires a careful examination of both laws and the specific provisions governing groundwater abstraction, licensing, and regulation.

Operators are also questioning the statutory basis for LWSC's groundwater abstraction fees, citing the Minerals and Mining Law and Liberia's Water Resources Policy in arguing that groundwater-related responsibilities fall within the mandate of the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Another issue requiring clarification is the publication history and legal effect of the 2017 amendments to the LWSC Act. Operators have questioned whether the amendments were properly published in Handbills, a matter that requires verification before any conclusion can be reached about their enforceability.

Beyond the legal questions, the alleged double billing is generating economic concerns among commercial water operators, who say the cumulative charges are threatening their ability to remain in business.

The Liberia Water Producers Association says more than 90 percent of its members are operating at a loss, warning that rising compliance costs are being passed on to consumers and could threaten employment in the sector.

Operators report that sachet water prices have increased from L$1 to L$5, while the cost of water supplied to cookshops in Duala has reportedly tripled. They argue that the additional charges are contributing to higher operating costs and ultimately affecting consumers who depend on privately supplied water.

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The controversy also raises questions about the implications for the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda, particularly its commitments to employment creation and private-sector growth. Businesses contend that imposing multiple government charges on enterprises that have independently invested in water infrastructure could discourage private investment and place additional pressure on already struggling operators.

For the affected businesses, however, the immediate concern goes beyond the cost of compliance. They want the government to explain which institution has the legal authority to impose each charge, whether both agencies can independently license and collect fees from the same well, and what legislation authorizes the amounts being demanded.

They are therefore calling on the Ministry of Justice to issue a formal legal opinion clarifying the respective mandates of LWSC and the WASH Commission, including the statutory basis for their separate charges.

The operators are also seeking the suspension of disputed collections pending legal clarification and want legislative committees responsible for WASH, health, and water and sewer matters to summon both institutions for a public hearing.