Tanzania: Today in History - Nyerere Declares War On Amin After Uganda Invades Tanzania

On November 2, 1978, Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere declared war on Idi Amin's regime in Uganda, setting in motion a military campaign that would culminate in the overthrow of the Ugandan leader in April 1979.

The declaration followed Uganda's invasion and annexation of the Kagera Salient in northwestern Tanzania, marking a decisive escalation in the conflict between the two East African neighbours.

Relations between Tanzania and Uganda had deteriorated since January 1971, when Amin seized power from President Milton Obote.

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Nyerere, who had maintained close ties with Obote, granted the former Ugandan leader political asylum in Tanzania, creating longstanding tensions with Amin's government.

The immediate trigger for war came in October 1978, when Ugandan troops crossed into Tanzania and occupied the Kagera Salient, an area north of the Kagera River.

The invasion was accompanied by widespread destruction, looting and the displacement of civilians. Amin subsequently announced the annexation of the territory into Uganda, provoking an angry response from Nyerere.

In a national radio address on November 2, Nyerere declared that Tanzania had the justification, determination and military capacity to defeat Amin.

His message was captured in the famous Swahili statement, "Tuna sababu ya kupigana na Amin, nia ya kupigana naye, na uwezo wa kumpiga," meaning Tanzania had the reason, the will and the capability to fight Amin.

Nyerere's declaration marked the beginning of a full-scale military mobilisation. The Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) expanded its ranks through the recruitment of reservists, militia members and civilian volunteers, preparing for a counter-offensive to reclaim the occupied territory.

The Tanzanian military subsequently pushed Ugandan forces out of Kagera and across the border. What began as a campaign to recover Tanzanian territory evolved into a broader offensive against Amin's government, with Tanzanian forces joining Ugandan exile groups organised under the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA).

The campaign culminated in the capture of Kampala in April 1979, forcing Amin to flee Uganda and bringing an end to his eight-year rule. He eventually settled in Saudi Arabia, where he remained until his death in 2003.