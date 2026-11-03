Uganda: NUP Launches Tree-Planting Campaign, Targets 10 Million Trees Nationwide

National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in Masaka City have launched a tree-planting campaign targeting 10 million trees nationwide, in an initiative aimed at promoting environmental conservation and protecting natural resources.

The campaign, led in Masaka by party mobiliser Habib Buwembo, is part of an initiative by NUP supporters to honour their party president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whom they credit with championing the interests of Ugandans.

The initiative, referred to by its organisers as Bobi Wine Solidarity Day, will be held on the first Sunday of every month, with members encouraged to plant trees and mobilise communities to participate in environmental conservation.

In Masaka City, the exercise started at Mayor's Gardens in Katwe, where NUP leaders and supporters planted trees and called on residents to join the campaign.

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Nyendo-Mukungwe Division Mayor Ronald Kasekende said more than 2,000 trees had already been planted in the division as part of the initiative.

He urged Ugandans to participate, saying tree planting could help communities respond to environmental challenges, including drought.

Buwembo said the campaign was also intended to draw attention to the challenges many households face in accessing affordable cooking energy, particularly their continued reliance on firewood and charcoal.

He said the monthly activities would combine environmental conservation with calls for more sustainable energy alternatives, while encouraging supporters to translate their appreciation for Kyagulanyi into practical community initiatives.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja urged residents to recognise the importance of trees and avoid activities that contribute to environmental degradation.

She called on communities to protect newly planted trees and take part in further planting efforts to safeguard the environment for future generations.

Namayanja also warned livestock owners against allowing their animals to roam freely and destroy trees planted within the city.

She said the city authorities would take action against owners whose animals damage public property, adding that she had discussed enforcement measures with the town clerk.

Members of Parliament from the Masaka region also used the campaign to raise concerns about environmental destruction and the continued loss of forests.

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Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Lubowa Ssebina and Kalungu East MP Kiruruta Nkerettanyi criticised what they described as the destruction of forests and other natural resources by powerful individuals. They called for stronger protection of the environment.

The legislators also raised concerns about the treatment of citizens who speak out against injustices, arguing that environmental protection should go hand in hand with respect for people's rights.

The campaign concluded with NUP leaders and supporters mobilising residents across Masaka City to participate in the monthly exercise and plant trees in their communities.

The organisers said they hoped the initiative would encourage more Ugandans to take an active role in environmental conservation and contribute to the campaign's target of planting 10 million trees nationwide.