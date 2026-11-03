Uganda: Tumukunde Pledges Stronger Govt Support in Fight Against Human Trafficking

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Lt Gen (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu, has pledged government support to organisations fighting human trafficking, calling for coordinated efforts to protect vulnerable people from exploitation.

Tumukunde said the government was ready to work with civil society organisations, religious institutions and other stakeholders to address trafficking, which continues to affect people both within Uganda and abroad.

Speaking at the National Prayer Day on Human Trafficking Awareness, the minister urged stakeholders to strengthen cooperation and establish effective systems to combat the vice.

"Human trafficking is evil and you must actively campaign against it," Tumukunde said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the fight required the participation of both paid professionals and volunteers, adding that the ministry was willing to work with individuals and organisations committed to ending trafficking.

Tumukunde also called for digital systems that would improve coordination and information-sharing among stakeholders.

"All these stakeholders, we need to act on one frequency, including setting proper digital systems. We need to synchronise our efforts and make sure that we work on one frequency and be able to solve this problem," he said.

He cited Uganda's past efforts against terrorism as an example of how coordinated action could help address major security challenges, arguing that similar determination was needed to tackle human trafficking.

The minister also encouraged organisations working in the sector to seek financial support to sustain their programmes, noting that the fight required considerable resources.

The event also highlighted the role of survivors in advocacy and support for victims, with survivor-led organisations using personal experiences to raise awareness and push for stronger action.

Joanita Ndagire, a human trafficking survivor and founder of Mwagale Foundation, said her experience and those of other survivors inspired the establishment of the organisation, which supports survivors, participates in rescue efforts and conducts awareness campaigns.

Mwagale Foundation is among the organising partners of the National Prayer Day on Human Trafficking Awareness, an initiative that has been held since 2022.

Ndagire said the annual gathering brings together religious institutions and civil society organisations to pray for victims and survivors while educating the public about trafficking and its impact on human dignity.

"It is not only a prayer, but also an awareness creation tool that CSOs come together with the church to create awareness through prayer to tell the people about the vice of human trafficking and how it affects human dignity," she said.

She said the event's focus on peace and human dignity was particularly important because trafficking strips victims of their freedom and self-worth.

"Indeed there is no peace where there is no dignity. We know very well that as humans we can never have peace where our dignity is not respected or is not accorded," she said.

Ndagire added that prayer had played an important role in her personal healing, making the annual gathering significant to the foundation and other survivors.

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere also urged the government and the public to take greater responsibility for protecting vulnerable people, warning that human trafficking should not be viewed solely as a problem involving Ugandans taken abroad.

He said exploitation also occurs within the country, including in Kampala.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even among us who live in this city, some of us are being exploited. Not trafficked outside the country but trafficked within our country," Ssemogerere said.

He cited children from Karamoja who are brought to Kampala and allegedly forced to beg on the streets, with adults reportedly taking the money they collect.

The Archbishop called on the government to take the lead in addressing such exploitation, saying the country had the capacity to protect vulnerable citizens.

"These are not just statistics. They are our daughters, our sons and our brothers and our sisters. Behind every number is a story, a family and a precious soul yearning for freedom and dignity," he said.

The speakers said sustained cooperation between government agencies, civil society, religious institutions and communities would be essential in protecting victims, supporting survivors and preventing further exploitation.