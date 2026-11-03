Liberia to Register 140,000 Migrants in Biometric Exercise

The Government of Liberia will on Wednesday, November 4, launch a migrant profiling and biometric registration exercise targeting approximately 140,000 foreign nationals, predominantly Burkinabè, amid growing concerns over undocumented migration and border security.

The exercise, coordinated by the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and the National Identification Registry (NIR), is intended to establish a credible database of foreign nationals and strengthen immigration management across the country.

LRRRC Executive Director Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu announced the initiative on Monday, November 2, while reading a joint statement on behalf of the three designated institutions at the Commission's headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, Monrovia.

Bangalu said the exercise will officially be launched in Grand Gedeh County on November 4, with the actual registration process running from November 5 to December 31, 2026, at designated centers in Grand Gedeh, Nimba, River Gee and Maryland counties.

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He explained that the initiative follows a directive from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who mandated the three institutions to work together to address the growing challenge of undocumented migrant populations and establish an accurate identification and documentation system.

According to Bangalu, the exercise is expected to strengthen national identity management, migration governance, border security, public administration and the rule of law.

The registration comes amid growing government concerns over the presence of Burkinabè nationals in southeastern Liberia, particularly Grand Gedeh and River Gee counties, where many are reportedly engaged in agricultural and mining activities.

On June 4, 2026, Bangalu informed President Boakai that approximately 140,000 Burkinabè nationals were residing in Grand Gedeh and River Gee counties, prompting renewed discussions about the government's ability to monitor foreign nationals and enforce immigration regulations.

The disclosure also heightened concerns about land-use arrangements, environmental protection, unauthorized economic activities and national security, particularly in remote communities where government monitoring remains challenging.

President Boakai subsequently expressed concern about the influx of undocumented Burkinabè and other foreign nationals, directing security and immigration institutions to strengthen border surveillance and enforce existing immigration laws.

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The planned biometric exercise is expected to establish the identities, locations and immigration status of foreign nationals, enabling authorities to distinguish between those with valid documentation and individuals whose entry or residency status requires further administrative attention.

Burkinabè is the official designation for citizens of Burkina Faso, a landlocked West African country that has experienced prolonged insecurity, displacement and economic difficulties. Historically, migration from the country has been influenced by agricultural employment opportunities, economic pressures and security challenges.

Liberia, particularly its southeastern region, has become a destination for some Burkinabè nationals seeking agricultural opportunities, including cocoa cultivation and other farming activities. However, their increasing presence has raised questions about the regulation of foreign agricultural workers and land-use arrangements with local communities.

Beyond immigration enforcement, the exercise is expected to provide authorities with information to address concerns about possible unauthorized mining, forest encroachment and other activities that could undermine environmental protection and local land rights.

The initiative also provides an opportunity for the LRRRC, LIS and NIR to strengthen institutional coordination and improve the government's capacity to manage migration while ensuring that affected foreign nationals are treated in accordance with applicable laws and their fundamental rights.