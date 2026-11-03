Namibia: Eagles Make History With Ireland Series Triumph

The FNB Eagles made history on Sunday after defeating Ireland by five wickets in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) to clinch a 3-2 series victory at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground.

The achievement marks Namibia's first-ever men's ODI series win against an International Cricket Council (ICC) Full Member nation on home soil, underlining the country's growing stature in international cricket.

Namibia started the five-match series on the back foot after losing the opening match by 55 runs at HP Oval on 22 October.

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Ireland posted 229/9 before bowling out the hosts for 174.

However, the Eagles bounced back strongly in the second ODI on 24 October, thanks to an outstanding unbeaten 156 off 125 deliveries from captain Gerhard Erasmus.

Jan Frylinck also made a valuable contribution with 76 runs as Namibia posted 321/6.

The hosts went on to restrict Ireland to 290, securing a 31-run victory to level the series.

The Eagles continued their impressive form in the third encounter on 27 October, recording a 63-run win to take a 2-1 lead.

Frylinck was instrumental with the bat, scoring 126 off 122 deliveries, while Erasmus added 54 as Namibia reached 316/7.

Ireland were subsequently dismissed for 253.

Ireland restored parity in the fourth ODI on 30 October, beating Namibia by 130 runs to set up a series decider with both sides level at 2-2.

With the series on the line, the Eagles delivered a commanding performance in Sunday's final encounter.

Namibia's bowling attack restricted Ireland to 129 all out in 33.1 overs, with JJ Smit taking four wickets for 20 runs, while Jack Brassell claimed three wickets for 15 runs.

The hosts then chased down the target comfortably, reaching 131/5 in just 21.2 overs to seal the match with five wickets and 172 balls to spare.

The victory handed Namibia a memorable 3-2 series triumph and a landmark result in its cricketing history, as the Eagles became the first Namibian men's side to win an ODI series against a Full Member nation on home soil.

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