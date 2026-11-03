Namibia: MTC Kilimanjaro Revivesboxing in Otjinene

The future of local boxing in Otjinene looked brighter than ever, as homegrown fighters walked away with two massive victories at the MTC Kilimanjaro and Otjinene Boxing Boxing revival event that took place last weekend in Otjinene, Omaheke region.

Led by a stellar performance from elite-weight division Immanuel Kaambula and Nicolas Mateus, the local contingent put on a show for the roaring hometown crowd, setting the stage for a highly successful night across multiple weight class.

Otjinene's Kaambula outperformed his opponent Halanoye Immanuel from Gentlemen Boxing Club whereas Mateus defeated Lu Boxing Club's Michael Andimba in the last bout of the night.

Also, in the youth category, Otjinene boxer Kavemunu Tjiueza was beaten by Victor Muhenje of MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club in one round and a half after the referee stopped the fight which resulted in a knockout.

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In the junior category fight, Andreas Masuko of Lu Boxing Club knocked out Otjinene's Vezembouua Kangotu in the first round.

Geoffre Matow of Lu Boxing clinched victory against Morning Star Boxing's Tomas Katemo following a technical knockout.

Furthermore, Morning Star boxer Jeremia Shoonyeka emerged victorious against his counterpart from Gentlemen Boxing Club Nawa Teofeus on points.

MTC Kilimanjaro promotee Joseph Benhard shared with the publication that the event aimed at promoting and reviving boxing in the Otjinene constituency attracted massive participation.

"Even though not all boxers fought on the night due to restrictions from Namibia Professional Boxing board, one can say that the interest from local boxers is there. The turnout was satisfactory, and the young boxers wanted to fight and showcase their talent," he said.

In addition, MTC Kilimanjaro also donated gloves and head gear items to the hosting Otjinene Boxing Club.

Alphonso Fonso Tjatindi, one of the event organisers expressed appreciation to the entire Otjinene sports loving community for coming in numbers.

"You are the reason we won the gold medals. I also thank the Maharero Traditional Authority councilors for their presence at the event, the chairperson of the Otjinene Village Council Sir Billy Katjatenja and constituency councilor Eben-Ezer Kauapirura for their motivational remarks," he said.

Tjatindi also acknowledged MTC Kilimandjaro boxing club, the Ministry of Sport and Otjinene sports office, for making the event possible.

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He further thanked all the boxers from all the regions who participated in the competition and gave special congratulations to the Otjinene boxers Kaambula and Mateus for winning the gold medals at the event.

Tjatindi told the Namibia Wrestling and Boxing Control Board and the Namibia Boxing Federation, that Otjinene is ready to host the regional boxing championships at any given time.

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