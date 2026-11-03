Namibia: DTS U/19 Clinch Hopsol Title...Riverheights FA Lift the U/17 Trophy

Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) U/19 were crowned the MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League champions in a thrilling final against Kasoana Football Academy.

DTS held their nerve to secure a stunning 3-0 victory in the penalty shootout, with their goalkeeper stealing the spotlight by saving two out of Kasoana's 3 penalties.

With the pressure at its highest, the DTS shot-stopper rose to the occasion, delivering a match-winning performance that crushed Kasoana's hopes and sent DTS into celebration.

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It was a final filled with tension, drama and unforgettable moments, but DTS had the final say, lifting the trophy and being crowned champions in spectacular fashion.

Coach Mabasa Kufahakutizwi from DTS said it was a very beautiful match to end of the season on a high note.

"A game of two halves: Kasaona FA were stronger in the first half. In the second half, we came back stronger. We played our game. We had better chances in the second half. A very nice one - very aggressive and very physical".

He mentioned they needed to fine-tune some areas in the second half to get into the game, as Kasaona was commanding the game more than them, "which is actually another part of the game that we need to develop. We didn't control the midfield like we usually do. We usually manipulate the ball. We don't give the ball away

easily.

"But today we didn't have control of the ball. We failed to manipulate the ball. We need to be stingier with the ball. With the penalty shootout, it was quite nerve-wracking. When you have Aubrey in goal, you just need to score your penalties. He will take one or two".

Coach Mabasa was also named coach of the year for the 2026 season, for which he thanked his other coaches for helping him achieve this feat this year.

"We are a team. I have Coach Roy Modise, and I have coach Roberto. This is actually for them. Because they've been putting in the work throughout the year. I'm just there to assist here and there. But they really put in the work. We are a team that is cohesive. It really shows that, if you work as a unit, anything is possible. They carry themselves knowing that we are actually the best there is. To be honest with you, the quality we have there - we have some amazing talents and some amazing quality," he said.

"But discipline-wise, that's where we've been working on this year. They continue to rise, and we have the first division. Most of them are part of the first division. So, we are going to push them there. Then the younger ones, we will still push them to be there. We continue working to develop them. That's what we need," he stated.

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Elsewhere

Riverheights Football Academy delivered a spectacular performance, defeating Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) 3-0 in a final that saw them rise to the occasion and claim the ultimate prize.

With determination, teamwork and quality football on full display, Riverheights proved exactly why they deserved to be crowned champions.

KFA fought hard, but Riverheights were simply too strong, finding the back of the net three times while keeping a clean sheet.

The final whistle sparked celebrations as Riverheights officially secured the U17 crown, ending their campaign on the highest possible note.

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