South Africa: Meet the 'Matriarch of Pain' Who Wants to Change How SA Treats Patients

Pain is one of the primary reasons people seek medical care. Yet it's barely taught and poorly treated. Physiotherapist Romy Parker has spent two decades trying to change that.

Professor Romy Parker lives in a house on stilts, perched on a mountainside at the southern end of the Cape Peninsula, with a view across to Elsie's Peak and the shining waters of False Bay. It seems a good refuge for a physiotherapist who has spent decades treating others' pain, while pushing as hard as anyone to realise a healthcare system that understands, and can help with, pain.

"As it happens, October is Pain Awareness Month," says Parker, who pauses, before adding, "or is it September?"

It is in September, and Parker, who is on sabbatical (and not the working kind), is more keenly aware that tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of her marriage to whale expert Ken Findlay, who is at work in an office on the lower level of their mountain eyrie.

"I'm exhausted. We may go around in circles," she warns, looking relaxed and comfortable in a strelitzia-print T-shirt, her freckled arms testifying to a life spent as much outdoors as in.

Parker's need to rest will not surprise those who know her. For years, above and beyond her formal responsibilities at the University of Cape Town (UCT), where she is the director of the pain management...