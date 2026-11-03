Rwanda: Kagame, Jamaica PM Discuss Defence, Tourism Cooperation

President Paul Kagame and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday, November 2, discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Rwanda and the Caribbean nation, including in health, defence and tourism.

ALSO READ: How Rwanda, Jamaica relations evolved over the years

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

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According to Village Urugwiro, their discussions focused on longstanding bilateral cooperation and ways to expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Jamaica stock exchanges sign pact to deepen capital market ties

Following the meeting, Holness said the engagement provided an opportunity for the two countries to explore shared interests and identify new areas of cooperation.

"Our engagement provided an opportunity to explore areas of mutual interest, share perspectives on issues affecting our countries and identify opportunities for greater cooperation," he wrote on X.

While here at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, I met with President of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame, for discussions on strengthening relations between Jamaica and Rwanda. Our engagement provided an opportunity to explore areas of mutual... pic.twitter.com/u2pep4FbdZ-- Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) November 2, 2026

He said Jamaica was seeking to build partnerships beyond the Caribbean region, adding that engagements with countries such as Rwanda could create opportunities for trade, investment and development.

"As Jamaica continues to build partnerships beyond our region, engagements such as these are important in creating new opportunities for trade, investment and development for the benefit of our people," Holness said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to build Jamaica's digital justice system in $4.6m deal

Kagame also met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Their discussions centred on Rwanda's ongoing partnership with the WTO and the importance of boosting regional trade and investment to achieve sustainable development.

ALSO READ: CHOGM: Kagame says risk perception should not hinder investment in Global South

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The President is in Antigua and Barbuda for the CHOGM, which has brought together heads of state and government, ministers and representatives from business, civil society and youth organisations.

The meeting which runs until November 4 is held under the theme, "Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth".

Rwanda hosted the 26th CHOGM in Kigali in June 2022, when Kagame assumed the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office position, which he held for two years.