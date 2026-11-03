Kenya: Former Senator Poghisio Dumps Kanu for ODM in West Pokot Governor Race

Nairobi — Former West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio has officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after ditching the Kenya African National Union (KANU) as he seeks the party's ticket to contest the county's gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Poghisio was received at Chungwa House, the party's Nairobi headquarters, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, accompanied by a delegation of leaders from West Pokot County.

His entry into ODM marks a fresh political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections, with the former senator seeking to position himself as a leading contender to succeed Governor Simon Kachapin.

Poghisio's return to ODM comes after previously being associated with the party and the United Republican Party (URP) before defecting to KANU.

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He served as West Pokot Senator between 2017 and 2022, bringing with him considerable experience in national politics and public administration.

Poghisio also served as Senate Majority Leader during his tenure in the Upper House, having previously held Cabinet and assistant ministerial positions under successive administrations.

His political career includes serving as an assistant minister during the presidency of Daniel arap Moi and as a Cabinet minister under former President Mwai Kibaki.

His decision to join ODM is expected to strengthen the party's presence in the Rift Valley as it seeks to attract established political figures ahead of the next General Election.

The move also comes a day after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja formally joined ODM after leaving the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), signalling growing political repositioning among leaders seeking elective seats in 2027.

However, Poghisio faces a potentially competitive gubernatorial contest in West Pokot, with several political heavyweights already positioning themselves for the county's top seat.

Among those eyeing the position is former Governor John Lonyangapuo, who served between 2017 and 2022 before losing to Kachapin.

Lonyangapuo has already intensified his political activities across the county, promising to return to complete projects initiated during his previous administration.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing has also declared interest in the gubernatorial seat, adding to the growing competition.

The emerging contest was shaping up as a three-way battle involving Lonyangapuo, Poghisio and Pkosing, although more aspirants could join the race.

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Incumbent Governor Kachapin is also expected to feature prominently in the political contest as he seeks to defend his seat.

Poghisio's return to ODM therefore sets the stage for an internal nomination contest, with the party expected to balance the ambitions of new entrants against those of existing members seeking the gubernatorial ticket.

His entry comes as political parties begin consolidating their grassroots networks and negotiating alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.