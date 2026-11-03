Zimbabwe Turns to Aids Levy to Safeguard HIV Response

Zimbabwe is relying on domestic funding including its National AIDS Trust Fund to sustain HIV and AIDS programmes as countries seek to reduce their vulnerability to declining or unpredictable external support.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said predictable financing, accountability and national ownership were essential to maintaining progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

He was speaking as he welcomed a Tanzanian delegation visiting Zimbabwe to learn about the country's domestic financing mechanisms for its HIV response.

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The exchange comes as both countries explore ways to mobilise more local resources to sustain prevention, treatment and care services.

"Zimbabwe recognises that a sustainable HIV response must be anchored in national ownership, predictable domestic financing, strong institutions and effective partnerships," Dr Mombeshora said.

At the centre of Zimbabwe's strategy is the National AIDS Trust Fund commonly known as the AIDS Levy which provides dedicated funding for national HIV priorities.

The fund operates through an annual work plan and budget approved by the Health Minister. About 50% of its resources goes towards treatment, care and support while 12% is allocated to prevention programmes.

The remaining funds support logistics, programme coordination, monitoring and evaluation and other activities required to deliver HIV services.

Dr Mombeshora said the levy helped address critical funding gaps while complementing allocations from the national Treasury and contributions from development partners.

"Our approach is to use these resources strategically to address critical programme needs and financing gaps, while complementing Government Treasury allocations and support from development partners," he said.

However, the minister stressed that domestic financing should complement rather than replace international cooperation in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Zimbabwe is also seeking to ensure that money allocated to HIV programmes translates into measurable improvements in service delivery and health outcomes.

Dr Mombeshora said the government monitored expenditure and programme performance through National AIDS Spending Assessments, annual health sector resource mapping, National Health Accounts and routine reviews.

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The country also uses the Integrated Results-Based Management framework to link institutional performance and budget utilisation to agreed service delivery targets.

"Our guiding principle is that we must account not only for the resources spent, but also for the results achieved," he said.

The government has adopted a multisectoral approach to HIV, involving ministries, local authorities, civil society organisations, communities, the private sector and development partners.

The approach is intended to improve coordination between national policy and implementation at provincial and district levels ensuring that resources reach communities that need services.

Dr Mombeshora said the engagement with Tanzania would allow both countries to exchange lessons on financing and managing their HIV programmes.

He cautioned that funding models could not be transferred directly from one country to another because of differences in economic conditions, institutional capacity and national priorities.

However, he said predictable funding, transparency, accountability and effective coordination remained central to sustaining progress.

"We therefore welcome this opportunity for Zimbabwe and Tanzania to exchange experiences and learn from each other's approaches," he said.

The visit is expected to give the Tanzanian delegation insights into Zimbabwe's AIDS Levy, institutional arrangements and accountability systems, while providing an opportunity for Zimbabwe to learn from Tanzania's experience.

Both countries face the challenge of maintaining essential HIV services while strengthening domestic financing and protecting gains made in prevention, treatment and care.