Uganda: 26 Injured As Bus Overturns in Arua

At least 26 passengers were injured after a Kampala-bound Nile Star bus overturned at Enzeva Village along the Arua-Nebbi highway on Monday night.

The accident occurred at about 8:45pm on November 2 and involved a yellow Isuzu bus, registration number UBF 621T, belonging to Nile Star Bus Company.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Arua City to Kampala when the driver attempted to overtake a trailer along a narrow stretch of the road at Enzeva. He reportedly lost control, causing the bus to veer off the road and overturn.

Police in Arua District are investigating the accident under file reference Arua District TAR 54/2026.

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Police confirmed that no deaths had been reported, although several passengers sustained injuries and were taken to health facilities for treatment.

"There is no death confirmed, but several passengers were injured and the victims were rushed to various hospitals in Arua District and City for treatment and first aid," said SSP Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Regional Police spokesperson.

The injured passengers were taken to Arua Regional Referral Hospital and Kuluva Hospital.

Police said the bus remained at the scene on Tuesday morning under police guard as arrangements were made to tow it to the police station.

Preliminary investigations point to unlawful overtaking as the suspected cause of the accident.

Police later confirmed that the driver had been arrested and was being held at Arua Central Police Division as investigations continued.

Angucia urged motorists to avoid reckless overtaking and to assess road conditions carefully before attempting to pass other vehicles.

The accident has renewed concerns about road safety in the West Nile sub-region, particularly along busy routes such as the Arua-Nebbi highway.

According to Uganda Police Force annual traffic and road safety performance data, West Nile is classified as a moderate-risk region for crash severity, with an average of 20 to 29 deaths per 100 crashes.

The region's road safety challenges include accidents involving motorcycles, commonly known as boda-bodas, as well as crashes along major highways.

Nationally, reported road crashes increased from 25,107 in 2024 to 26,044 in 2025, a rise of 3.7 per cent. The country also recorded 4,602 fatal crashes in 2025.

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Road safety stakeholders have called for stronger enforcement of speed limits, public sensitisation and improvements to major roads, including the Arua-Nebbi highway.