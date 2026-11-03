Kenya: Masked Gunmen Abduct Nairobi Lawyer Along Muchai Drive

Nairobi — Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi was allegedly abducted by armed, masked men dressed in tactical gear along Muchai Drive in Kilimani, raising fresh concerns over suspected abductions involving state security agents.

Abdi was reportedly seized in the early hours of November 1 after his vehicle was pursued by two cars, a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX and a black double-cabin pickup.

Witnesses cited in court documents said the occupants were armed, with some dressed in what appeared to be police uniforms and bulletproof vests.

The men allegedly forced Abdi out of his white Toyota Premio, made him kneel before bundling him into the Prado, and drove away.

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His vehicle was later recovered abandoned along Muchai Drive and towed to Kilimani Police Station, where the incident was reported under OB number 55/1/11/2026.

Security footage from the area reportedly captured masked, armed men violently taking the lawyer away.

His whereabouts remain unknown, while his mobile phones have remained switched off since the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the abduction have raised concerns over possible links to a criminal case involving senior police officers in which Abdi is reportedly a witness.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri said the lawyer had previously been subjected to intimidation and threats allegedly linked to his involvement in the case.

Theuri claimed Abdi had been warned to withdraw from the matter or risk being abducted and killed.

He called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo to intervene and secure the lawyer's release.

"An attack against an Advocate is an attack on the administration of justice and due process of law," Theuri said.

He questioned the persistence of alleged abductions involving suspected security officers despite repeated government assurances that such incidents would end.

"The police cannot behave as if the life of a Kenyan doesn't matter. They are not above the law," he said.

Abdi's disappearance has also prompted an urgent habeas corpus application at the Milimani High Court, seeking orders compelling security agencies to account for his whereabouts and produce him before the court.

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His brother, Zakaria Abshir, has also sought independent investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Intelligence Service Complaints Board.

The family further wants CCTV footage, vehicle tracking data and mobile network records preserved to help identify those involved in the incident.

Police have said they are investigating the case.